Two Giant Alaskan Brown Bears Engage In Epic Battle, One Takes Mid-Fight Dump

Grizzly bears, brown bears, Kodiak bears, whatever you want to call them, they’re all the same in at least one regard. They’re absolutely terrifying. Feasting on over 30 pounds of food per day, the enormous bears will take in anything from berries to vulnerable grizzly cubs, and when another bear gets in their way, they’re certainly not afraid to square up and protect what’s theirs.
WATCH: Falcon Flies Off With Kitten in Brutal Clip

Falcons are skilled aerial predators, hunting everything from small songbirds to rabbits and gophers. However, when presented with the opportunity, they will also nab some of our small human companions, including cats and dogs. The below clip sees the moment a tiny kitten finds itself in the lethal talons of a hunting falcon.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Mini Donkey Fails to Fight Off Black Bear That Follows It into Barn in Viral Video

A mini donkey put up a good fight when a black bear followed it into a barn. The animal managed to escape, but sadly it did not survive. A security cam captured the moments before the animal died in East Haddam, Connecticut, on Oct. 14. As the post reads, the bear chased the donkey, Oliver, from his pasture. The donkey ran into his stall, where he successfully hid for a few seconds. But it ultimately cornered itself for the predator.
Man Frees Moose From Barbed Wire Fence, Immediately Gets Attacked: VIDEO

A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.
Antelope Sits Perfectly Still as Ravenous Lion Eats It Alive in Brutal Clip: VIDEO

Nature can certainly be intense. Few things highlight how intense it can get than this brutal video posted to the Nature Is Metal Instagram page. Wildlife has internal senses that tell them when it’s time to fight. They also have senses to let them know when it’s time to get into flight mode. However, it seems, there is sometimes a moment when the flight senses shut off. And, in an almost unbelievable clip, we see this in action as a doomed antelope sits perfectly still as a ravenous lion feasts on the antelope’s back.
A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up

Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
Watch a Pride of 18 Lions Attack a Rhino as Zebras and Buffalos Watch

Watch a Pride of 18 Lions Attack a Rhino as Zebras and Buffalos Watch. Big cats are almost universally recognized as the apex predators of the earth, not counting any of the creatures that live in the ocean. They are intelligent, strong, and fierce hunters, no matter which way you cut it. Further dividing big cats as a group and one cat may just be the most formidable of them all: lions. While a single tiger may be larger, a pride of lions can take down anything that walks. Well, nearly anything. This video shows one of only things that a pride of lions may fear!
Mule Saves Tiktoker From Grizzly Bear Attack With Bizarre Tactic: VIDEO

One video is going viral as a mule shows just how perceptive it can be, warning its rider of a grizzly bear that was getting a little too close for comfort. Sure, a mule may not have the same natural weapons that a grizzly bear has. No sharp teeth, deadly claws, or the general brute strength we see in the wild animals. However, their senses are certainly heightened. These heightened senses were all this mule needed to warn a TikToker of impending danger lurking just a few feet away.
