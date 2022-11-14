Read full article on original website
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Ellie Dressler loves being a cart girl, but always watches for creepy patrons: "I always try to keep the cart between myself and someone who's pushing the boundaries."
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Mixing romance and work on tour can be a complicated affair
Do caddies on the LPGA Tour hook up with players? I get this question a lot, and if it’s not a close friend, I’ll usually ignore it because if I say “yes,’’ salacious questions always follow. The truth is that it happens, and there’s nothing salacious about it.
GolfWRX
‘Not very happy with that article’ – Nelly Korda hits out at interview involving current coach
LPGA Tour superstar Nelly Korda reclaimed her spot as the number one player in the world last week after a win at the Pelican Championship. It has been an up and down season for Korda, who had been struggling with some health issues which led to inconsistent play. After the...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it permissible to hold the flagstick while you putt?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. A player’s ball is laying a foot from the hole. He thinks the flagstick is a bit off-center, so he decides to center it, and, while still holding it in one hand, he sinks the putt using his other hand. Reading Rule 13.2a and b and the interpretations, I can’t understand if this action is allowed. Maybe you can help. —Marius Bugge, Norway.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Golf.com
The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking
There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).
Golf Digest
America's Worst Golf Holes: The 10 most head-scratching, designs we love to hate
The elements that make a great golf hole have been debated since shepherds started swatting stones through the whins. Architects from Alister MacKenzie to Tom Doak have written about the merits of strategic design, hazard placement and the virtues of playability and options. Scribes like Bernard Darwin, Herbert Warren Wind, Charles Price and Dan Jenkins had their scotch-fueled beliefs, each making eloquent and wit-laced cases for what constituted good, better and best. For more than 50 years Golf Digest has done the same, if more soberly, tasking an army of data-driven course-ranking panelists to assess the degrees of excellence of thousands of courses across the land. Golf ’s grand think tank chews on the issue endlessly, staking positions and advancing great-hole theories that invariably evaporate the harder one bites into them. For all their espoused wisdom, a good golf hole still comes down to the eye of the beholder.
tennisuptodate.com
Roddick on Djokovic: "I still think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think Novak is the best player in the world"
Despite not finishing the year as the top player in the world, Djokovic is still going to finish it on a high note with some good performances at the ATP Finals. The Serbian is still in contention to win the event as he plays Andrey Rublev today. Djokovic is still widely considered the best player in the world and Roddick agrees with that. Talking to the Tennis Channel, Roddick said:
Golf.com
‘It was the right move’: Inside GOLFTV’s demise and the PGA Tour’s broadcast future
It didn’t take long for the first eyebrow to raise inside PGA Tour headquarters. On the other end of the line, the Tour’s new friends at Discovery were ready to rock the boat. It was December 2019, less than a year into a 12-year, $2 billion streaming rights...
Texas exes Hammer, Hossler off to good start at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Cole Hammer would have been happy with pars in the cold and wind off Sea Island. He wound up with more birdies than he imagined Thursday for an 8-under 64 and the low score to par after one round of the RSM Classic. “It was really cool looking at the top (of the leaderboard) and seeing my last name there,” Hammer said. Cool applied more literally to the field, with temperatures in the 50s and feeling even colder with the wind off the ocean. This was a day for wool caps, layers of long sleeves and mittens. As usual at this tournament, that didn’t stop the low scoring. Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May, shared the low score with another Longhorn alum, Beau Hossler, whose 6-under 64 came at the host Seaside course, which played about two shots more difficult to par.
Golf Digest
RSM Classic DFS picks 2022: Hold your breath and fade this Sea Island king
This week marks the final official full-field PGA Tour event of the year before we go on a short hiatus for the holidays. The finale will be held at Sea Island Resort and will take advantage of both the Seaside and Plantation courses. The Seaside is the main course, meaning...
GolfWRX
Tour pro denies ‘sexist-elitist’ accusations after refusing to play combined mens and women’s Australian Open
Australian pro golfer Scott Hend has never been afraid of making his feeling know. The 49-year-old winner of ten Asian Tour events is a firm believer in the freedom to play wherever a player wants, saying in July that if the LIV tour held qualifying stages, he would unquestionably sign up.
GolfWRX
Club Junkie reviews: Ping’s new i230 irons
Reviewing the new Ping i210 irons was something I was very excited to do. After all the success with the i210 irons, on tour and in amateur bags, Ping had some large shoes to fill. But in the early stages of the release they seem to have filled those shoes quite nicely. For the full review listen to the Club Junkie podcast below or on your favorite podcast platform, just search GolfWRX Radio.
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf in His New Book “I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me”
Some writers have an encyclopedic knowledge of all things sports; others have a penchant for humor. These two areas might seem far removed from one another, but for certain writers, they mesh together perfectly. Case in point: Jason Gay, who by day is the Sports and Humor Columnist for the The Wall Street Journal. His previous book, Little Victories: A Sportswriter’s Notes on Winning at Life, was a finalist for the 2016 Thurber Prize, awarded each year to a notable work of humor.
Golf Digest
Here’s what makes the record prize money payout at the LPGA’s 2022 CME Group Tour Championship so interesting
It’s a good week to play well on the LPGA Tour, as there is a record first-place prize money payout being offered at the CME Group Tour Championship. While the $7 million overall purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., doesn’t top the all-time record $10 million offered at the U.S. Women’s Open this summer, it’s in line with the paydays at the remaining LPGA majors. Meanwhile, the $2 million payday for the winner at the CME does surpass the $1.8 million handed out to Minjee Lee at Pine Needles.
Golf Digest
This coach fixed Charles Barkley’s ’sh---y swing’ — and now he’s got some advice for you
It's 10 minutes before a late-summer lesson at the Maroon Creek Club in Aspen, Colo., when Charles Barkley pulls up in his cart—engaging and endearingly profane even after going deep the night before in the town’s posh entertainment district. His needle is long and sharp, and it’s easy...
