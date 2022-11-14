ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska is getting a new sled dog competition: the Delta Championship

A new contest is coming to the Kuskokwim 300 race season this winter in Western Alaska. The Delta Championship will be a season-long competition in which the top 10 finishers in each race, excluding the K300 and the Akiak Dash, will get points based on their finishing position, said Bethel-based race manager Paul Basile.
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now

Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings

Alaska’s Board of Fish will hold its statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due by the end of Monday, Nov. 14. The proposals address a wide...
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
After leading Alaska Health Department, Adam Crum named state’s Revenue commissioner

Adam Crum, former head of Alaska’s Department of Health, will be taking over the Department of Revenue. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the move in a statement on Monday. Along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Crum was one of the main faces delivering health and safety updates to Alaskans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dunleavy described him as a “skilled and dedicated public servant,” in a statement. Previous Revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney retired on Sep. 9. Deven Mitchell headed the department after Mahoney’s departure, before being named executive director of the Permanent Fund earlier this month. Brian Fechter became acting commissioner on Nov. 8.
Line One: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Information and Resources

Alzheimer’s Disease is now the 6th leading cause of death in the United. States and with our aging population, the numbers are growing. It is. estimated that 1 in 9 people over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. Dementia. This brain disorder is characterized by a...
FEMA extends Merbok aid application deadline

Western Alaskans have an extra two weeks to apply for state and federal disaster assistance as recovery efforts from ex-Typhoon Merbok are still ongoing in various communities. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced last week that it is extending the application deadline for disaster assistance from Nov. 22...
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 17th death of the year

A 51-year-old man became the 17th person to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. Khari Wade died on Friday morning at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, the department announced Monday. He’d been convicted of unlawful exploitation of a minor. Wade’s death brings the total number of...
Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and on Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
ANCHORAGE, AK

