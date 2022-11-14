Adam Crum, former head of Alaska’s Department of Health, will be taking over the Department of Revenue. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the move in a statement on Monday. Along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Crum was one of the main faces delivering health and safety updates to Alaskans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dunleavy described him as a “skilled and dedicated public servant,” in a statement. Previous Revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney retired on Sep. 9. Deven Mitchell headed the department after Mahoney’s departure, before being named executive director of the Permanent Fund earlier this month. Brian Fechter became acting commissioner on Nov. 8.

