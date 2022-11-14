Read full article on original website
Silver prices have room to move higher but the market needs to stabilize to attract new capital - Silver Hammer CEO
(Kitco News) - Silver's dramatic rally this past month was inevitable; however, according to one silver mining executive, if the market is going to attract long-term value investors, prices need to stabilize at these higher levels. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Morgan Lekstrom, president and CEO of Silver...
TDS says Gold's selloff isn't over, sees prices falling to $1,575 in Q1 2023
(Kitco News) - The gold market has seen an impressive rally in the last two weeks, as prices hold near their highest levels in three months and look ready to test resistance at $1,800 an ounce. But one bank remains solid bearish on the precious metal through most of 2023.
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
Gold sentiment is slightly bullish, but not enough to drive prices back above $1,800 next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The gold market is ending the week holding on to most of this month's gains as the price...
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
Gold firms on softer dollar, jitters over projectile strike off Oman cost
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased, while reports of a tanker being hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman also boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,782.28 per ounce by 1226 GMT, while U.S. gold futures...
Dollar gains fizzle out as traders reassess risks from Poland
TOKYO/LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday traded just above multi-month lows against most majors as flows that had supported the safe-haven currency slowed after Joe Biden said a missile that caused an explosion in Poland may not have been fired from Russia. NATO-member Poland and Ukraine said...
'Big Short' Michael Burry says this is gold's time, cites crypto 'contagion'
(Kitco News) In a rare comment, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry has weighed in on gold, stating that this is the time for the precious metal to rally because of the crypto contagion risk post-FTX collapse. Burry, who runs the hedge fund Scion Asset Management, is known for spotting...
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
Did gold price rally run out of steam?
(Kitco News) After nearly hitting $1,780 an ounce this week, gold is starting to backtrack amid hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. And analysts are warning that a drop below $1,750 an ounce could end the rally and open the door to a steeper pullback. The extent of the rally...
Expect unemployment to nearly double - Alfonso Peccatiello
Alfonso Peccatiello, Author and CEO at Macro Compass, joined the show to discuss the Fed's latest rate hikes, whether inflation will ever go back down to 2 percent, unemployment, and his overall macroeconomic outlook. He also discussed his outlook for gold and Bitcoin with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News.
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
Bitcoin Nov. 16 daily chart alert - Bearish pennant pattern suggests more downside
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart, which suggests a downside “breakout” from that pattern soon. BC bears have the firm overall near-term technical advantage. Stay tuned!
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds
After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
Nouriel Roubini says the cryptocurrency ecosystem is 'totally corrupt'
(Kitco News) - Famed economist Nouriel Roubini is waging a Twitter war against the global crypto economy as it faces a massive liquidity crisis that has brought down major exchanges and players. This past week the outspoken professor at the NYU Stern School of Business and CEO of Roubini Macro...
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Gold’s recent short-term trend is in a defined cycle - Rally, Consolidate, Repeat
Gold has shifted gears from extended rallies followed by a multi-month correction to its current almost parabolic upside move. This move began during the first week of November and continues to this day. In fact, we are getting the first indications that the extended correction at least for now has concluded and a new stage has begun. The best way to describe the characteristics of this recent rally is using a short-term 60-minute chart which clearly shows that gold is in a defined cycle. That cycle has three components; rally, consolidate, and repeat. The chart below is a 60-minute candlestick chart of gold futures which visibly illustrates that characteristic.
