'Big Short' Michael Burry says this is gold's time, cites crypto 'contagion'
(Kitco News) In a rare comment, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry has weighed in on gold, stating that this is the time for the precious metal to rally because of the crypto contagion risk post-FTX collapse. Burry, who runs the hedge fund Scion Asset Management, is known for spotting...
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Yellen, House Financial Services Committee and FDIC weigh in on FTX, crypto markets
Yellen released a statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the ongoing developments in crypto markets. "The recent failure of a...
How to limit the impact of the -next- FTX ?
David Lifchitz - CIO at Tellurian-ExoAlpha - 11/15/2022. A lot has already been said on the FTX debacle, but I wanted to look at the event from a different angle: why it was much harder than some pretend to spot the fraud, what can be done now that trust in the system has been severely damaged and how to deal with the next FTX.
Binance halts USDC and USDT deposits on Solana in latest blow to the blockchain
The move comes hours after another crypto exchange, OKX, announced that it will delist USDC and USDT on...
Five trends that will push the adoption of blockchain past 1 billion users
While the exchange and its contagion effect were a common topic of conversation during the first day of...
FTX bankruptcy filings rebuke SBF, decry ‘complete absence of trustworthy financial information'
Once the documents were shared with the media, the reasons for the delay became clear: A near-total absence...
LME raises initial margins on nickel by 28% after volatility
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) is hiking initial margins by 28% on nickel, which the exchange has targeted for heightened monitoring due to heavy volatility in recent days. A notice released on Wednesday said the initial margin for nickel would climb to $6,100 a tonne...
Silver prices have room to move higher but the market needs to stabilize to attract new capital - Silver Hammer CEO
(Kitco News) - Silver's dramatic rally this past month was inevitable; however, according to one silver mining executive, if the market is going to attract long-term value investors, prices need to stabilize at these higher levels. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Morgan Lekstrom, president and CEO of Silver...
Temasek writes off entire $275 million stake in FTX, says 8-month DD raised no red flags
Temasek wrote that they believe "exchanges form a key part of global financial systems" and their goal with...
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
Embrace decentralization to escape "central bank Stockholm syndrome" - Nick Spanos
Spanos first realized that the Fed was a problem through the stock market crash of 1987, which evaporated...
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
Study shows FOMO drives crypto krill to Bitcoin whales with up to 81% seeing losses
A recent study by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) shows that these arguments are like the buffet...
Indonesia faces difficult task to create OPEC-like group for nickel
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's proposal to create an organisation to control nickel output and prices along the lines of OPEC would be an uphill struggle, industry analysts say, as production is controlled by privately-owned companies and not governments. The proposal to "coordinate and integrate nickel policy" in the...
Chilean lithium giant SQM boosts net income 937% in Q3 on strong lithium prices and higher sales
The company said that its earnings reached record highs as a result of the positive market conditions and...
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds
After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
