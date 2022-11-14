ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Yellen, House Financial Services Committee and FDIC weigh in on FTX, crypto markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Yellen released a statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the ongoing developments in crypto markets. "The recent failure of a...
kitco.com

How to limit the impact of the -next- FTX ?

David Lifchitz - CIO at Tellurian-ExoAlpha - 11/15/2022. A lot has already been said on the FTX debacle, but I wanted to look at the event from a different angle: why it was much harder than some pretend to spot the fraud, what can be done now that trust in the system has been severely damaged and how to deal with the next FTX.
kitco.com

Binance halts USDC and USDT deposits on Solana in latest blow to the blockchain

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The move comes hours after another crypto exchange, OKX, announced that it will delist USDC and USDT on...
kitco.com

Five trends that will push the adoption of blockchain past 1 billion users

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While the exchange and its contagion effect were a common topic of conversation during the first day of...
kitco.com

LME raises initial margins on nickel by 28% after volatility

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) is hiking initial margins by 28% on nickel, which the exchange has targeted for heightened monitoring due to heavy volatility in recent days. A notice released on Wednesday said the initial margin for nickel would climb to $6,100 a tonne...
kitco.com

Embrace decentralization to escape "central bank Stockholm syndrome" - Nick Spanos

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Spanos first realized that the Fed was a problem through the stock market crash of 1987, which evaporated...
kitco.com

Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
kitco.com

Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?

This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
kitco.com

Study shows FOMO drives crypto krill to Bitcoin whales with up to 81% seeing losses

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent study by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) shows that these arguments are like the buffet...
kitco.com

Indonesia faces difficult task to create OPEC-like group for nickel

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's proposal to create an organisation to control nickel output and prices along the lines of OPEC would be an uphill struggle, industry analysts say, as production is controlled by privately-owned companies and not governments. The proposal to "coordinate and integrate nickel policy" in the...
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash

After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
kitco.com

Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds

After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
kitco.com

Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy