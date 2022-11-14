Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Poll Workers Urge Commissioners to Postpone Election Certification
Dallas residents urged the commissioners court to postpone the certification of the November 8 election votes and move to a paper system at its Tuesday meeting after election officials from multiple Dallas County locations reported exaggerated and inaccurate voter numbers from poll pads. Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen the...
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas City Shortens Eviction Time for Tenants
The City of Dallas has shortened the time needed by landlords to evict tenants. Last week, the Dallas City Council voted in favor of an ordinance that replaces the City’s previous eviction ordinance with a temporary one that reduces the time landlords must wait to evict tenants. The previous...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 18-20
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 18. Peace Plaza Ice Rink...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Dallas Housing Market Will Surge in 2024, Says NAHB Economist Rob Dietz at Home Builders Summit
The country is already in the midst of a “mild recession,” but local job growth is outstanding and inflation has peaked, an economist told Dallas builders last week. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz emphasized that next year is going to be difficult, but 2024 will be a year of housing rebound and stabilization of home prices.
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dallas County DA gets four more years
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Voters gave Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot four more years. Creuzot defeated Republican Faith Johnson last week in the midterm elections to win a second term. In an interview before the Nov. 8 election, Creuzot told Inside Texas Politics he would reconsider his controversial theft policy.
fortworthreport.org
A third of Fort Worth households have a new trash pickup day. ‘We failed our residents’ on rollout, council says
The list of issues Claire Baxter and her east Fort Worth neighbors have observed with city trash pickup services is long. During the past two months, Baxter has filed at least two missed pickup notices with Fort Worth’s code compliance department when her block was “simply forgotten.”. “It’s...
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
9 Dallas Light Displays That Will Brighten Your Holiday
From the zoo to the arboretum, these epic Dallas holiday lights displays will put you in the holiday spirit. Want to make your holiday season bright, literally? Add some twinkle to your evening with a visit to one of these nine epic Dallas holiday light displays. From drive-through lights at the zoo to downtown celebrations you can enjoy on foot, you’ll feel the joy of the season when you visit each one of these illuminated spots. Plus, you’ll find many of these locations offer dedicatedactivities for kids, which makes it possible to enjoy the wonder without once hearing the words “I’m booooored.” Whether you don’t want to get out of your car (pro tip: dress your kids up in their jammies to make it an extra-cozy experience!), prefer to stay inside, or are determined to explore the great outdoors, this list breaks down the very best—and brightest!—places to find well-lit Christmas events in DFW.
dallasexpress.com
Armadillos Move into Grapevine Apartment Community
A roll of nine-banded armadillos appears to be making themselves at home in apartment communities around Grapevine, Texas. The small armored creatures have been spotted within apartment communities such as Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, Marquis at Silver Oaks, as well as in the surrounding forested area. Nine-banded armadillos are...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DAY PUTNAM, STEPHEN IAN; W/M; POB: WASHINGTON; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION: TECH/PARRA...
iheart.com
3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes
Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
dallasexpress.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane
On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in Dallas
Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has delighted the people in the Grand Prairie Independent School District with an incredible $16 million donation. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a net worth of $29.3 billion. Since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
Comments / 0