RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smokefree life. Visit with the Reno County Health Department in downtown Hutchinson on November 17th during the Third Thursday event near Avenue A Park. Learn about KanQuit!, My Life My Quit, the Resist Program and make a pledge for a healthy lifestyle change on the Pledge Board. There will be free cider and cocoa at the table.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO