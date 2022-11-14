Read full article on original website
Curtiss Richard “Mr. B” Belisle
Curtiss Richard “Mr. B” Belisle, 82, of McPherson passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Pine Village of Moundridge, KS. Curtiss was born May 7, 1940 on the family farm, in rural Brewster, KS to the late Otis Joe and the late Marie Suzan (Richard) Belisle. He was baptized at and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colby, KS in his youth. He married Deanne Polson on November 3, 1962.
Jay Farney
Jay Dean Farney, 98, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Leisure Homestead, Stafford. Born September 3, 1924 at Arlington, Kansas he was the son of Joe A. and Nona Gregg Farney. He was a graduate of Langdon High School. He was a veteran of WW II serving with the US Navy. In 1989 he retired as an insurance salesman for Kansas Farmer’s Service. Jay enjoyed playing golf, he was an active member of the Stafford Lyons Club and served on the Board of Directors for Premium Life Insurance Co.
Lucille “Lucy” Ann Henry
Lucille A. ‘Lucy’ Henry, 91, of Hutchinson passed away peacefully, November 13, 2022, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born June 24, 1931, in Moundridge, to Jacob and Mary (Goering) Kaufman. Lucy graduated from Moundridge High School, Moundridge, and Bethel College, North Newton, with a Bachelor’s...
Linda Sue Friesen
Linda Sue Friesen, 66, passed away November 13, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, with her family by her side. She was born November 19, 1955, in Moundridge, the daughter of Freeman and Della Koehn. She was a graduate of Galva High School. She had worked for Heartland Vet as a receptionist for many years. Linda was a member of Journey Mennonite Church, McPherson and loved spending time with her dogs and enjoyed her flowers.
Vernice Lucille Brubaker
Vernice Lucille Brubaker, 91, of McPherson, Kansas passed away at 12:41 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in McPherson, Kansas. Vernice was born in Seattle, Washington on August 31, 1931, a daughter of Myrtle (Mohler) and Victor Wilhelm. Vernice attended LaVerne College, LaVerne, California where she received her teaching degree. She...
BGC Hutch Youth of the Year Banquet is Dec. 8th, Enter a Raffle for a 7-night Mexico Vacation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Enter for your chance to win a trip to Mexico for 7 nights for Two through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson. Tickets are $50 each and are available from November 1st through December 7th at https://www.bgchutch.com/. There are no limits to how many you can buy. BGC Hutch will announce the winner at the annual Youth of the Year Banquet on December 8th at the Crystal Ballroom at the Burt.
McPherson USD 418 Residents Asked to Complete Survey on Facilities Needs
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson USD 418 residents should expect to receive a pamphlet in the mail this week outlining facilities challenges and the options proposed. Filling out the short survey will provide the district with community input on futureproofing USD 418 facilities. The district reports that many buildings, including...
Hutchinson City Council Notes: Security Cameras Approved for 2 Hutchinson Parks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In an effort to address vandalism issues, security cameras will soon be installed at two Hutchinson parks. The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday approved the placing of cameras and related wi-fi capability at specific locations in Avenue A and Rivers Banks Orchard Park, which have both seen numerous vandalisms.
Bushton Pride Committee to Host Santa’s Bazaar December 3rd
BUSHTON, Kan. – The annual Santa’s Bazaar, hosted by the Bushton Pride Committee, will be held on Saturday, December 3, at the Bushton Community Center. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The day’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors,...
Hutchinson Community Blood Drives Nov. 28-30
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community blood drives will begin Monday, November 28 at First Presbyterian Church located at 201 E. Sherman Hutchinson, KS, and conclude on November 30th. The 3-day blood drives will help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients, and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply. This year’s goal for the annual drive is to collect 287 units.
The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, November 17
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smokefree life. Visit with the Reno County Health Department in downtown Hutchinson on November 17th during the Third Thursday event near Avenue A Park. Learn about KanQuit!, My Life My Quit, the Resist Program and make a pledge for a healthy lifestyle change on the Pledge Board. There will be free cider and cocoa at the table.
Interfaith Housing and Community Services Hosts Annual Home for the Holidays this Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Interfaith Housing and Community Services in Hutchinson will host Home for the Holidays this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The annual open house and fundraiser, always the Saturday before Thanksgiving, will feature pictures with Santa, decorated trees, gift baskets, wreaths and art to bid on, a toy raffle, kids’ crafts, cookies and hot chocolate, and more.
Several Kansas Communities to Benefit from Foundation for Rural Service Grants
KANSAS – Several Kansas communities, including Galva, Sterling and McPherson, have been named 2022 grant recipients by the Foundation for Rural Service. In all, 31 grants were announced totaling $142,000. In partnership with Mutual Telephone, Kids Cove in Sterling will receive $5,000 to purchase a robotics package to provide...
Naming Meeting for Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative’s 7th Neighborhood is Tuesday Evening
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is meeting on Tuesday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. at The Zone, 805 E. Ave. B, to discuss possible names for its newest featured neighborhood. Previously agreed upon, official boundaries for the neighborhood will stretch from K-61 west to Walnut Street,...
McPherson City Commission Notes: Purchase of New Police Tactical Vehicle Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved a letter of intent to purchase a LENCO Bearcat tactical vehicle in Partnership with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department. The purchase of the just over $300 thousand unit will be done through a five-year lease-purchase agreement, with an annual cost...
Anderson Concerto Winner to Perform with Hutchinson Symphony in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Symphony Orchestra has announced Josue Coy Dick as the winner of the 2022 Anderson Concerto competition. He will be playing the First movement of the Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor with the Symphony at the upcoming Dreams of Christmas. Dick grew up...
McPherson’s Annual Alternative Christmas Gift Market Supports Area Non-Profits
MCPHERSON, Kan. – As Giving Tuesday approaches, McPherson non-profits are working together to raise funds for people in need through the annual Alternative Christmas Gift Market. Since 2005, this market has promoted honoring loved ones at Christmas with a donation in their name. This year’s virtual market includes ten...
Wednesday Afternoon Fire Destroys Hutchinson Home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 409 West 6th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side of the home along with fire coming from the roof area.
Afternoon House Fire Claims One Hutchinson Life
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – At 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 4506 East Avenue G for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a 2 ½ story home with heavy smoke showing from the front of the home. Bystanders on the scene informed HFD of a possible individual in the home.
QB Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023
The Hutchinson Quarterback Club Hall of Fame has been announced and it has a little something for most everybody. The Class of 2023 has five individuals and one team to be inducted on Saturday, February 18 at halftime of the Hutchinson-Northwest Tech game at the Sports Arena. The individual inductees...
