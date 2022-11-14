ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn to Toss Pizza Dough Like A Pro

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - While visiting Istrouma Eatery & Brewery, we watched Executive Chef Matthew Nesbit toss pizza dough with such ease as he was making pizzas. When asked for a tutorial, he was eager to help us improve our skills. Watch as Matthew Nesbit teaches Keiristin Wilbert how to toss pizza dough like a pro. See our full story on Istrouma Eatery & Brewery HERE.
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
Katt Williams Is Coming to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Comedy legend and actor Katt Williams will perform in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. He will take the stage at 8:00pm and perform a brand-new show. Katt Williams has 20+ year career that...
