Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri

COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
Feds probe Missouri's treatment of severely mentally ill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by needlessly institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will review whether Missouri’s use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of...
Hemp producers fear draft rules for Amendment 3 could negatively affect the industry

COLUMBIA - Hemp producers fear ambiguity in recently released draft rules for Amendment 3 could impact the hemp industry. Now that the amendment to legalize recreational marijuana has passed, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released draft rules to regulate Missouri's adult marijuana use. These draft rules include regulations to manufacturing facilities.
Forecast: Cold air continues through the week

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend

A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
Local Food Bank prepares for winter months ahead

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is preparing for the winter months ahead. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices this year are predicted to increase between 11% and 12%. The increase in food prices is causing more people to rely on the Food Bank.
Judge rules Missouri AG's office violated Sunshine Law under Josh Hawley

JEFFERSON CITY — A judge found the Missouri Attorney General's Office guilty of violating state open record laws under the leadership of then-Attorney General Josh Hawley. Court documents state that during Hawley's 2018 Senate campaign, the AG's office purposely withheld emails between Hawley's taxpayer-funded staff and his political consultants.
