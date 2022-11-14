Read full article on original website
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16
Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
Missouri sees increase in respiratory illness, offers free testing events
JEFFERSON CITY — Alongside the rest of the United States, Missouri has been experiencing an increase in respiratory disease activity caused by multiple viruses including flu and RSV. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at several...
Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri
COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
Storm mode updates: MoDOT reports clear roads throughout central district
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 2 and is expecting mid-Missouri's first accumulating snow of the season Monday night. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay...
Feds probe Missouri's treatment of severely mentally ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by needlessly institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will review whether Missouri’s use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of...
Missouri corrections officers to receive checks from class-action lawsuit
COLUMBIA − Checks are in the mail for Missouri corrections officers after a more than 10-year court battle over compensation. The state will pay current and former officers $49.5 million after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that officers should be compensated for checking into work. Officers will receive 80%...
Hemp producers fear draft rules for Amendment 3 could negatively affect the industry
COLUMBIA - Hemp producers fear ambiguity in recently released draft rules for Amendment 3 could impact the hemp industry. Now that the amendment to legalize recreational marijuana has passed, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released draft rules to regulate Missouri's adult marijuana use. These draft rules include regulations to manufacturing facilities.
Forecast: Cold air continues through the week
The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal
COLUMBIA - Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the 30-day comment period that Missouri residents have to provide feedback...
Anti-death penalty organization hosts rally at Capitol to oppose the execution of Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday. The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty. Johnson is...
Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend
A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
Telehealth, more education among key factors to increasing use of mental health care services in rural Missouri
MARSHALL – Significant disparities exist between the provision of health care services in rural and urban communities. Among these disparities is access to mental health care. Burrell Behavioral Health and MU Health Care are two organizations trying to bridge the gap between the mental health care services provided to...
Forecast: Even colder days are ahead with temps near record lows by Friday
We are done with the snow activity for now, but even cold air will move into Missouri later this week. Watch for patchy ice on road ways this morning as any snow melt from yesterday has frozen to road surfaces when temps fell in the middle 20s overnight. This will...
Local Food Bank prepares for winter months ahead
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is preparing for the winter months ahead. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices this year are predicted to increase between 11% and 12%. The increase in food prices is causing more people to rely on the Food Bank.
Judge rules Missouri AG's office violated Sunshine Law under Josh Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY — A judge found the Missouri Attorney General's Office guilty of violating state open record laws under the leadership of then-Attorney General Josh Hawley. Court documents state that during Hawley's 2018 Senate campaign, the AG's office purposely withheld emails between Hawley's taxpayer-funded staff and his political consultants.
