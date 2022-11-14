Bears' worst 10 defensive players in Week 10, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season.
The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a Cairo Santos missed extra point was ultimately the difference. But Justin Fields continues to shine, as evidenced by another record-setting performance against Detroit.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
10
DT Mike Pennel
9
DE Trevis Gipson
8
S Jaquan Brisker
7
DE Kingsley Jonathan
6
DT Armon Watts
5
DT Justin Jones
4
LB Nicholas Morrow
3
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
2
CB Lamar Jackson
1
CB Jaylon Johnson
Grade: 28.4
