WILX-TV
Lansing’s 99.1 WFMK made the switch to Christmas music
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. 99.1 WFMK made its switch to Christmas music. With the help of Santa, the first song played during the switch was Mariah Carey’s, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive...
WILX-TV
Downtown Jackson to host, ‘Christmas Star’ theme parade
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its 31st annual Christmas parade on Friday at 6 p.m. Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson featuring marching bands and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown Jackson from...
Kringle Holiday Market to open in downtown Lansing
Tis the season for spreading the holiday cheer, and the Downtown Lansing Incorporated is doing just that by bringing a brand new Kringle Holiday Market to the Lansing area.
WILX-TV
Tommy’s Express Car Wash gears up the community for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash is joining News 10, Sylvan Learning Center, Modern Woodman and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. They are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.
Potter Park relocating wolves to another zoo
The zoo will host enrichments for the wolves at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
WILX-TV
Decorate your very own tree at Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can decorate your very own tree at Potter Zoo with their Trim-a-Tree program. Trees can be sponsored in honor of loved ones, as an office holiday celebration, and more. Sponsors can theme their decorations with their businesses or organizations and families can enjoy quality time...
Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
WILX-TV
Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
WILX-TV
Potter Park Zoo celebrate 30th Annual Wonderland of Lights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo’s 30th Annual Wonderland of Lights begins on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to Potter Park Zoo’s website, attendees will experience thousand of lights while they stroll around the zoo, enjoy holiday music, and view a series of magical displays. The festivities will...
WILX-TV
‘No contract, no coffee’ - Lansing Township participates in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 Starbucks employees across the country are holding a nationwide strike called The Red Cup Rebellion. The Red Cup Rebellion happens on the same day thousands of customers will visit Starbucks for a branded, red, holiday cup. Lake Lansing is not the only Starbucks location fighting for a fair contract -- more than 100 stores are joining together for the national Unfair Labor Practice Strike.
Hundreds of Jackson residents got a free turkey in city's first giveaway
“With increasing food costs for families, we hope this will also alleviate some financial strain during the holiday season," Group Violence Intervention Coordinator Cheryl Ragland said.
WILX-TV
Northern Tail Dog Park in East Lansing to close for winter
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog park in East Lansing is closing for the winter. Northern Tail Dog Park, located on Abbot Road, will close for winter on Nov. 30. It will reopen in the spring. Other City park facilities that will close over the winter months include the...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
This cute dog needs your help finding a home
Can you help a sweet young doggy mix find her forever home?
City of Lansing yard waste pickup concludes on Nov. 28
As the Michigan winter weather approaches, the city of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that curbside collection of yard waste will conclude the week of Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
WILX-TV
Mason Post Office to reopen Monday to normal hours
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for several months due to structural issues, the Mason Post Office will reopen Monday. The building was closed in June due to ongoing repairs to the building for the safety of its customers and employees. People can start using the post office Monday....
WILX-TV
Charlotte dog missing since July reunited with family
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was reunited with her family Thursday after being missing since July. According to authorities, Latte went missing from her Charlotte home over the summer. There were reports of her being seen around the city, but she was too nervous to be captured. Months later,...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Why Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, and previewing holiday travel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us why Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We talk about Tuesday’s spacewalk, pre-pandemic levels predicted for holiday travel, and Disney is raising prices. Plus, what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
