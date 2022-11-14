NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
ODU coach who graduated from UVA gets emotional at basketball game
"We can't keep having our young people especially being killed, being executed," Jones plead. "I'm not offering up solutions, I'm not pretending I know all the answers. But we've got to do better."
Williamsburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
maceandcrown.com
Twenty One Years Later, the Ghost of ODU’s Monorail Remains
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Following the 2001 Fourth of July holiday, American Maglev Technology, Inc. (AMT) arrived on ODU’s campus to begin building a one kilometer elevated track, a research project that would cost $14 million dollars. This track was designed to support a small passenger car that would “levitate” on magnets, providing a smooth ride across campus. Twenty-one years later, the abandoned track has become a Stonehenge-like monument used as a landmark for directions, but still has yet to ferry a passenger.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown football team scores playoff win
The Yorktown Patriots defeated the Langley Saxons, 21-14, on Nov. 11, 2022, in 6D North Regional tournament-playoff competition. CLICK HERE for game coverage. Click on any photo below to start the slide show; click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.
WAVY News 10
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
Dendron, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WJLA
Students killed in UVA shooting ID'ed as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Three University of Virginia football players are dead and two other students were wounded Sunday night following an on-campus shooting, according to university police. The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into police custody Monday morning after a manhunt overnight. During a...
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
Bryan Silva Linked to UVA Shooting After Charlottesville Rapper's Threats
The Charlottesville-based rapper worried many people with his seemingly threatening behavior toward the University of Virginia amid the shooting.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
emu.edu
Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community
Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
