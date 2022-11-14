ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia

By Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Sep 17, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (1) catches a pass against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Highschool Basketball Pro

Williamsburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Deep Run High School basketball team will have a game with Warhill High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
maceandcrown.com

Twenty One Years Later, the Ghost of ODU’s Monorail Remains

This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Following the 2001 Fourth of July holiday, American Maglev Technology, Inc. (AMT) arrived on ODU’s campus to begin building a one kilometer elevated track, a research project that would cost $14 million dollars. This track was designed to support a small passenger car that would “levitate” on magnets, providing a smooth ride across campus. Twenty-one years later, the abandoned track has become a Stonehenge-like monument used as a landmark for directions, but still has yet to ferry a passenger.
NORFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Yorktown football team scores playoff win

The Yorktown Patriots defeated the Langley Saxons, 21-14, on Nov. 11, 2022, in 6D North Regional tournament-playoff competition. CLICK HERE for game coverage. Click on any photo below to start the slide show; click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
NORFOLK, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Dendron, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Petersburg High School basketball team will have a game with Surry County High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
emu.edu

Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community

Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
