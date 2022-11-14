Here's how Colorado's cities rank related to car-free-friendliness

File photo. Photo Credit: Peeter Viisimaa (iStock).

From initial purchase cost to fuel to maintenance to insurance, owning a personal vehicle is pricy – and that's no secret. However, many people also feel that owning a personal vehicle is essential to modern life. While owning your own vehicle definitely offers a level of convenience, going without the expense is a totally viable possibility in many cities around the country. A recent data analysis from LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best places to 'live without a car' and several spots in Colorado were highly ranked.

Comparing the 200 biggest American cities across 19 metrics of 'car-free-friendliness,' WalletHub found that the best place to be 'car-free' in Colorado is Fort Collins, which ranked as the 7th best car-free spot nationwide. The city performed the best in the 'commute culture' category of factors (13th nationwide), which considered aspects of life such as the average commute time and the share of residents that get to work via alternative means – riding public transit, walking, biking, or carpooling.

Also ranking relatively high in the country-wide analysis was Denver, ranking 17th overall, with a high rank of 12th in terms of 'access' metrics – how bike-able, walkable, or scoot-able a given city is.

Other spots around the state of Colorado didn't perform as well.

Colorado Springs ranked 71st, Aurora ranked 107th, Lakewood ranked 136th, and Thornton ranked 144th.

The best place in the country in terms of car-free-friendliness was determined to be San Francisco while the worst was Mobile, Alabama.

How feasible do you think a thriving car-free life is in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.

Learn more about this analysis here.