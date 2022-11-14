Read full article on original website
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Harris-Lake Park
Lake Park, Ia, (KICD) – We will now preview the upcoming girl’s basketball season for the Harris-Lake Park Wolves. Last year the Wolves were 3-19 overall and 1-8 in the War Eagle Conference where they finished 10th. Harris-Lake Park lost a few top contributors, but Coach Jared Rahe talked about what the Wolves bring back.
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Okoboji Pioneers
Milford, Ia (KICD) – Our next Regional Girls Basketball Preview is the Okoboji Pioneers. Okoboji returns 3 of their top 5 scorers from a team that went 10-13 and 7-11 in the conference to finish 7th in the Siouxland. Coach John Adams broke down what the Pioneers’ roster will look like.
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: West Bend-Mallard
West Bend, Ia (KICD) – Continuing our girls Basketball Previews with the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines. West Bend-Mallard was 8-14 last year and 3-8 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 9th. The Wolverines return 4 out of 5 starters as well as the top 3 scorers from last years squad. Coach Kyle Bortell is confident in what the Wolverines are bringing back.
Sports Schedule: 11/16/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In Women’s College Basketball #7 Iowa State is on the road against Northern Iowa. That game will tip off at 6:00. For Men’s College Basketball, the Iowa Hawkeye’s will take on the Seton Hall Pirates...
Robert Albright, 93, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 93-year-old Robert Albright of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 21st, from 2-6 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
Betsy Norland, 60, of Cylinder
Services for 60-year-old Betsy Norland of Cylinder will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Depew. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
KLEM News for Tuesday, November 15
The Le Mars Community School District Board approved a project to replace lighting at the school district ball fields. Last night, the board approved plans and specifications for the project, and that information will be released to potential bidders tomorrow. The project has been in the works for several years now, but funding through the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy were not available until now. The project will replace substandard lighting with new metal poles and LED lights. Bids for construction will be reviewed at the board’s December 12 meeting.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
Clarence “Pat” Murphy, 84, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 84-year-old Clarence “Pat” Murphy of Lakefield will be Monday, November 21st, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lakefield with burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Benson Funeral Home...
John Miller, 60, of Dickens
Funeral services for 60-year-old John Miller of Dickens will be Sunday, November 20th, at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday form 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Brad Hindt To Be Named Next Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council has settled on a name for who will fill the upcoming opening as Fire Chief and he is no stranger to the community. Councilman Ken Snyder had originally stated he was hoping to make the official appointment at Wednesday’s meeting but changed that thought at the recommendation of City Attorney Micah Schreurs.
Eldon Rouse, 91, of Spencer formerly of Ayrshire
Services for 91 year old Eldon Rouse of Spencer and formerly of Ayrshire will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Ruthven. Burial at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Ayrshire. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven.
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
