Read full article on original website
Related
Factbox-Twitter 2.0: Musk warns of bankruptcy, flip-flops on blue check mark in chaotic start
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter has had a bumpy ride since new owner Elon Musk took charge last month. The world's richest person halted plans to charge $8 for the sought-after blue check mark as fake accounts mushroomed, while bringing back the "official" badge for some users just days after he "killed" it.
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
The Poop Knife is Apparently a Real Thing (Oh Yuck!)
That's the name of a book. Just because everybody poops that doesn't mean we all have to talk about it. I'll be honest, I've changed lots of poop-filled diapers and I've picked up a lot of dog poop, and yes, I have, on occasion, pooped. (See above - everybody does it.)
25 Times Gen Z'ers And Millennials Roasted Each Other In The Most Brutal Way Possible
"Gen Z learned the word 'toxic' and hasn't stopped since then."
Twitter may not cope with World Cup abuse, says Kick It Out chair
Sanjay Bhandari says cuts in trust and safety team at platform could be taken as ‘green light for hate’
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0