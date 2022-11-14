Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in New Hampshire using data from Fish & Wildlife Service.
Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home
TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
Bid early on dozens of high value Items starting Nov. 25 at the Childfren's Auction
LACONIA — Any registered auction bidder can go online to ChildrensAuction.org and bid early on fantastic, high-value items at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, running this year from Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace, starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 6. Want a sneak peek at these amazing items? Check out this partial list:
Holiday open house at the Meredith Public Library
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a holiday open house for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miss Karen invites you for story time at either 10 a.m. or noon. Hear a story, share a snack, and take home an ornament crafted by you.
Laconia Kiwanis fuel raffle winners pay it forward
LACONIA — Congratulations to the Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle winners, Sharon and Tom Salemme. The Salemme’s are donating a portion of their winnings to the Belknap House. Their “pay it forward” intention says much about our wonder-filled Lakes Region community enabling this year's annual Kiwanis raffle to not only benefit the Laconia Kiwanis club but also the Belknap House, Laconia’s year-round shelter helping families in need. Belknap House is one of Kiwanis partners in support and service.
Low vacancy rates mark New Hampshire’s market for industrial space
The meager amount of available industrial space in New Hampshire has pinched vacancy rates, but that’s not the case for office properties, although the rates in that market appear to be stabilizing. The statewide vacancy rate for industrial space — which includes manufacturing, flex/research and development, and warehouse/distribution —...
Gunstock pilots discounted lift tickets for county residents
GILFORD — Belknap County residents of all ages will be able to purchase $45 day passes this winter, senior management said at Wednesday’s Gunstock Area Commission meeting. The pilot program is one that Gunstock Mountain Resort management and the commission have had in their sights for months — since long before the disruptions of the summer.
‘Family glitch’ fix makes thousands of Granite Staters newly qualified for cheaper insurance
The “open enrollment” window to buy subsidized health care from the federal government opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15. Here’s the bigger news: A fix of the so-called “family glitch” means thousands more people may now qualify for cheaper insurance – but not know it.
Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance
LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
George Faris
George "Buddy" Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva, with whom he is joyfully reunited. He is survived by his large and loving family: DeAnna and Steve Hampton of Thaxton, Virginia, Gina Faris McKitrick of Roanoke, Virginia, Erik and Leslie Faris of Georgetown, Kentucky, Seth and Rachel Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Micah Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Caleb Faris and Marcela Payan of Boynton Beach, Florida, Kimberly and David Cote of Hubert, North Carolina, Bethany and David Elliott of Laconia, New Hampshire. Mom and Dad also "adopted" Katrina Thayer and children Owen and Aubrey, who were very special to him.
Tree lighting, holiday fair coming up at Gilford Community Church
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church is set to welcome visitors from across the region for several family-friendly events this holiday season, beginning with a Community Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. After the tree lighting, carols will be sung outdoors followed by a brief service led...
Gilford’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest deadline Dec. 8
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and the Gilford District PTA are co-sponsoring a Holiday Home Decorating Contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 8. For more information on how to enter, visit the Parks and Recreation website at gilfordrec.com or call the office at 603-527-4722.
Roland W. Moore, 88
ASHLAND — Roland Ward “Mort” Moore, 88, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on November 15, 2022, following a period of failing health. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1934, the son of Henry and Flora (Ward) Moore. Mort spent his early years in Newton before relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire, in 1948. He attended the Ashland Schools, graduating from Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, at Scott and Williams in Laconia, at IPC, and at Freudenberg as a machinist.
Live music at Fratello's Thursday and Friday
LACONIA — Live Music at Fratello's Thursday and Friday nights from 7-10 p.m.
William J. Harris, 82
MEREDITH — William Joseph Harris, age 82, of Meredith, passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side on November 14, 2022, following a long battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis. Born on October 1, 1940, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Bill spent his early years in Orange, Massachusetts. He attended...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 155 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
Doris V. Poitras, 83
HOOKSETT — Doris (Vincent) Poitras, 83, of Hooksett, died November 13, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health. She was born in Goffstown on March 19, 1939, to Andrew and Therese (Gilbert) Vincent. She graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester and lived in Manchester and Hooksett for most of her life.
