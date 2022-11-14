Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Kathy Hoffman concedes race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction to Tom Horne
Democrat Kathy Hoffman has conceded the race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction to Republican Tom Horne. According to the Associated Press, the race remains too close to call. But Horne has held a steady lead over Hoffman for several days now… As of Thursday morning, Hoffman trailed by nearly...
kjzz.org
Arizona voters reject Prop. 309, an effort to enact stricter voter ID law
Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of registered voters who...
kjzz.org
How Arizona could shift politically, culturally as Latinos become the largest demographic
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show Latinos make up the largest percentage of the population in Texas, making it a so-called "majority-minority state." The estimates show 40.2% of Texans identify as Hispanic, while 39.4% are non-Hispanic white Texans. This is a trend that’s been in the works for years,...
kjzz.org
Arizona set aside marijuana revenue for justice reinvestment programs. But millions remain unspent
Picture a large rectangular machine roughly the size of a toll booth that looks like it came straight from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Only the contraption is run by technicians instead of Oompa Loompas, and it makes joints instead of candy. The sound of it running is heard throughout...
kjzz.org
GOP incumbent Kimberly Yee defeats Democratic challenger Martín Quezada for AZ treasurer
Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee has defeated Democratic challenger Martín Quezada in the race for state treasurer. Latest numbers show she has nearly a 12 point lead. On Sunday morning, Quezada congratulated Yee on her reelection. Yee maintains the largest vote gap across all Arizona races at about 280,000 ahead of Quezada.
kjzz.org
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
kjzz.org
Arizona's water supply is shrinking, but its population is growing. Is it sustainable?
The KJZZ series "Every Last Drop" tackles big questions about Arizona's water future. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meredith Deangelis moved to the community of Rio Verde Foothills, north of Scottsdale, 11 years ago. “When I met my husband, we just said that would just be such...
kjzz.org
Arizona nursing home residents are the least up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations
Arizona is the state with the lowest rate of nursing home residents fully up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Just 22% of patients have received the most current shot, and only 15% of staff got the most recent jab. To learn about what low vaccination status among older residents...
kjzz.org
Katie Hobbs declares victory in Arizona governor race
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs declared victory in a speech this morning, one day after the Associated Press called the race for governor in her favor. Hobbs beat Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republican who many polls projected would be the winner ahead of last week’s election. But Hobbs never trailed in the race she currently leads by roughly 18,000 votes.
kjzz.org
AZ Republicans, still in control of the Legislature, now dealing with Democratic governor
Republicans here and around the country had a disappointing midterm election, losing the biggest statewide races as the party leaned to the right and nominated extreme candidates. But the Arizona GOP did manage to hold onto control of both houses of our state Legislature — by thin margins. Democrats...
kjzz.org
Lung cancer report highlights lack of awareness, screening in Arizona
Lung cancer remains the deadliest cancer, and experts estimate more than 4,600 Arizonans will be diagnosed with it in 2022. Yet awareness and screening rates remain low, according to a report released Tuesday by the American Lung Association. The State of Lung Cancer report says only 2.2% of eligible Arizonans...
kjzz.org
Kelli Ward's leadership fractured and disenfranchised Arizona Republicans, former chair says
Despite predictions of a “red wave,” both in Arizona and nationally, Democrats have so far won key races here, including for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state. And now, some Republicans are calling for a change in party leadership in Arizona. Karrin Taylor Robson spoke out Nov....
kjzz.org
Most Arizonans haven't had new COVID-19 booster as winter surge begins
The predicted winter wave of COVID-19 appears to have arrived in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10,775 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — more than twice as many as the state reported two weeks ago. And one in five tests performed at public testing sites this week in Arizona turned up a positive case. But most residents are not up-to-date with vaccines.
kjzz.org
Advocates say Hobbs win is a victory for abortion rights
The future of abortion access in Arizona is still uncertain, but abortion rights advocates are celebrating Democrat Katie Hobbs’ election to the governor’s office as a victory for their cause. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona president and CEO Brittany Fonteno believes abortion rights were a crucial factor bringing...
kjzz.org
RSV and flu cases continue to soar in Arizona
Like much of the U.S., Arizona is seeing winter respiratory viruses spreading several weeks earlier than would be expected in a typical season. The Arizona Department of Health Services this week reported more than 1,300 cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. That’s 20 times higher than what’s expected for this time of year. Flu cases are about 10 times higher than the five-season average.
kjzz.org
The view from Washington: Why Arizona politics could be in national spotlight for decades
Katie Hobbs is set to be Arizona's next governor. Her win in the state makes her Republican opponent Kari Lake one of several candidates nationwide who ran on false claims that the 2020 election was rigged — and lost. It marks a strong rebuke of this brand of politics...
kjzz.org
As coal fired plants are shuttered, Colorado River Basin states will save water
Western utilities have been downsizing and shutting down coal-fired power plants in the face of climate change, a trend that is likely to continue and could have additional benefits. A new report from ASU’s Kyl Center for Water Policy says there are 37 coal-fired plants and mines in the Colorado...
Comments / 0