Katie Hobbs declares victory in Arizona governor race

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs declared victory in a speech this morning, one day after the Associated Press called the race for governor in her favor. Hobbs beat Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republican who many polls projected would be the winner ahead of last week’s election. But Hobbs never trailed in the race she currently leads by roughly 18,000 votes.
Lung cancer report highlights lack of awareness, screening in Arizona

Lung cancer remains the deadliest cancer, and experts estimate more than 4,600 Arizonans will be diagnosed with it in 2022. Yet awareness and screening rates remain low, according to a report released Tuesday by the American Lung Association. The State of Lung Cancer report says only 2.2% of eligible Arizonans...
Most Arizonans haven't had new COVID-19 booster as winter surge begins

The predicted winter wave of COVID-19 appears to have arrived in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10,775 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — more than twice as many as the state reported two weeks ago. And one in five tests performed at public testing sites this week in Arizona turned up a positive case. But most residents are not up-to-date with vaccines.
Advocates say Hobbs win is a victory for abortion rights

The future of abortion access in Arizona is still uncertain, but abortion rights advocates are celebrating Democrat Katie Hobbs’ election to the governor’s office as a victory for their cause. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona president and CEO Brittany Fonteno believes abortion rights were a crucial factor bringing...
RSV and flu cases continue to soar in Arizona

Like much of the U.S., Arizona is seeing winter respiratory viruses spreading several weeks earlier than would be expected in a typical season. The Arizona Department of Health Services this week reported more than 1,300 cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. That’s 20 times higher than what’s expected for this time of year. Flu cases are about 10 times higher than the five-season average.
