SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
2022 World Cup Group C Preview: Messi, Argentina Are on a Mission
Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and an underestimated Mexico stand in the way, but they’ll be hard-pressed to stop the GOAT and his team from reaching the last 16.
Soccer-Brazil at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Tite's 26-man squad?
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:
ESPN
Which World Cup records can be broken at Qatar 2022? How Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Kane can make history
With mere days to go until the first ball is kicked in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup is almost upon us as football fans all over the globe prepare for a midseason feast of men's international action. As well as global glory and sporting immortality on the line, there are...
Referee Ali Bin Nasser recalls Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal: "Applying FIFA’s instructions, I was obliged to give the goal"
Bin Nasser admits something about the goal felt wrong, but felt he didn't have the authority to overrule his linesman
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances
Argentinian side River Plate have announced the appointment of former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis as their next manager. Having played at River Plate at the beginning of his career for six years and winning many titles, Demichelis has decided on a new challenge, moving away from his coaching position at Bayern Munich II.
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes just about shakes Ronaldo’s hand in an awkward exchange at Portugal’s World Cup camp
As all the club players were released this week and won’t be back with their clubs again until the 26th of December. Portugal teammates and Manchester Untied teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo met up in what looked like a small bit of an awkward exchange of after Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and the huge controversy it’s causing.
World Cup 2022: Does Mexico’s Squad Have Enough to Escape Group C?
Mexico will be looking to outlast Poland and claim the second-place spot in Group C. Can they get the job done? The post World Cup 2022: Does Mexico’s Squad Have Enough to Escape Group C? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all El Tri games in Qatar
Mexico have established themselves as consistent World Cup qualifiers since 1994 but they have struggled to really threaten the international elite. El Tri have reached the last 16 in the last seven consecutive World Cups - stretching back to USA '94 - but they have not reached the quarter finals, since their hosting of the tournament in 1986.
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4 million
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his "Hand of God" goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball.
Yardbarker
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
Messi and Di María shine as Argentina rout UAE in final World Cup warmup
Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes and got on the scoresheet as Argentina beat the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final World Cup warmup match. The Argentina captain scored their fourth goal just before the break as the pre-tournament favourites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi also set up Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute, and has now scored 10 goals in his past four international matches.
ESPN
Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden
A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
World Cup 2022: Breaking Down Spain’s Blend of Youth and Experience
Spain head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a rather interesting roster. Do they have the right blend to make a run at the title? The post World Cup 2022: Breaking Down Spain’s Blend of Youth and Experience appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Yardbarker
Copa del Rey draw: Atletico Madrid face trip to Galicia in second round
The Copa del Rey second draw has been made and it has thrown up one or two interesting ties. None of Real Betis, Valencia, Real Madrid or Barcelona will feature as they are involved in the Spanish Supercup. However all of the other teams that made it through the previous round are present.
SkySports
Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Football miracle continues for the small country with a nation-defining history
Perhaps you have seen the video revealing the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup. It has over eight million views. Not bad for a country of three-and-a-half million people. But then Uruguay has long had an outsized impact on this sport. The video shows coach Diego Alonso with a...
Watch: Julian Alvarez Scores For Argentina
In preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Argentina take on the UAE in a friendly, in which Julian Alvarez has been given a start alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.
