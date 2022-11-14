ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
Yardbarker

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
The Guardian

Messi and Di María shine as Argentina rout UAE in final World Cup warmup

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes and got on the scoresheet as Argentina beat the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final World Cup warmup match. The Argentina captain scored their fourth goal just before the break as the pre-tournament favourites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi also set up Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute, and has now scored 10 goals in his past four international matches.
ESPN

Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
Yardbarker

Copa del Rey draw: Atletico Madrid face trip to Galicia in second round

The Copa del Rey second draw has been made and it has thrown up one or two interesting ties. None of Real Betis, Valencia, Real Madrid or Barcelona will feature as they are involved in the Spanish Supercup. However all of the other teams that made it through the previous round are present.

Comments / 0

Community Policy