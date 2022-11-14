Read full article on original website
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring
Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
Scooter's Coffee now serving coffee, quick bites in Jersey Village
Scooter's Coffee offers coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) A new location of Scooter’s Coffee opened Monday, Nov. 14, at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, near the Hwy. 290 intersection. The drive-thru coffee franchise serves up hot, cold and blended coffee beverages. Smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are also on the menu. This location is owned by Tony and Lisa Guerrero, and operates Mon.-Sat. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. www.scooterscoffee.com.
See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season
With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
Craft Pita sets Nov. 19 opening date for new store north of West University Place
The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place in Plaza in the Park, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, Ste. C, Houston. (Courtesy Rebekah Flores) The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place...
Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill now open by the Lago Mar Lagoon in Texas City
Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its grand opening Nov. 11. (Courtesy Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill) Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its official grand opening Nov. 11 at 12930 Crystal View Blvd., Texas City. The restaurant offers traditional American staples, such as burgers, a full-service bar and patio seating with views of the 12-acre Lago Mar Lagoon, which is the largest in Texas. 832-730-3778. www.bluelagoonbargrill.com.
Houston Press
Thanksgiving 2022: Delicious Desserts to-Go in Houston
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and menus are being decided while guest lists are enlarged or slimmed down. Whether you need a last minute pie to round out the dessert table or a show-stopping cake that will shut up your loud-mouthed third cousin removed, we have a round up of some places that will help give the Thanksgiving meal the sweet ending it needs.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land Animal Shelter to hold PAWp Up Shop on Saturday
The Sugar Land Animal Shelter will hold its inaugural PAWp Up Shop on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The free event will be held at the shelter, 101B Gillingham Lane. "We welcome attendees from all over to shop, play, learn and connect over our shared goals of improving...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022
This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
FIRST LOOK: New Seabrook restaurant Sunny Seafood making connections with community
The shrimp tacos ($12.99) come grilled or fried with a side. (Photos by Jake Magee/Community Impact) After years working in local sushi restaurants, David Sun decided it was time to venture out on his own. The result is Sunny Seafood, a Seabrook restaurant on the cusp of its grand opening.
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocates in Cypress
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The practice was previously located at 17302 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. Owner Nicole Bankhead said the new location provides a waiting area, coffee, water and a relaxing environment for clients. Serenity Wellness & Counseling offers both online and in-person counseling sessions, neurofeedback, medication management and dietitian consultations in one central location. 281-944-7922. www.serenitywellnessandcounseling.com.
Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine now open in Cy-Fair
Weng's Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29. (Courtesy Weng's Express Asian Cuisine) Weng’s Express Asian Cuisine opened Oct. 29 at 10807 Huffmeister Road, Ste. 190, Houston. The eatery serves spring rolls; soups; ramen; fried rice; and shrimp, chicken, tofu and beef dishes. Lunch specials are available daily from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Customers can choose between dine-in, drive-thru, pickup and delivery through third-party apps. 346-314-4110. www.wengsexpress.kwickmenu.com.
Click2Houston.com
Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston
HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
Zanti Cucina Italiana opens in River Oaks Shopping Center
Zanti Cucina Italiana opened Nov. 5 in a 7,747-square-foot space in the River Oaks Shopping Center on West Gray Street. (Courtesy Priscilla Dickson) The Woodlands-based Italian eatery Zanti Cucina Italiana opened in early November in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 1958 W Gray St., Houston. The eatery specializes in...
Gentle Ben’s in Alvin expanding store with new deck, offering gift baskets
The bourbon gift box includes a 94 proof craft bourbon, two glasses and six branded coasters. (Courtesy Gentle Ben's) The tasting room and distillery Gentle Ben’s at 5318 FM 517, Ste. C, Alvin, is getting a new deck and a new sound system for the expanded area, which is expected to be completed by late November or early December. Gentle Ben’s will also soon offer two gift baskets for the holiday season: a vodka and gin basket, and a 94 proof bourbon basket—both with glasses and coasters.
Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocates to Willowbrook-area location
Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet relocated to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, in early October. (Courtesy Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet) Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocated across Hwy.- 249 in the Willowbrook area to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, according to management. Formerly located at 17695 Hwy. 249, Houston, the Texas-based restaurant opened at its new spot—which has updated decor and a room that can be reserved for parties—in early October. Dimassi’s offers a selection of halal and Mediterranean cuisine such as falafel, flavored hummus, lamb gyro, kabobs and baklava. 832-756-2763. https://dimassis.com.
Click2Houston.com
Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy
Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
Swing Like Tiger Woods At His Putting Complex's First-Ever Texas Location
Tiger Woods is bringing PopStroke to Texas!
Clean Juice hosts grand opening in Pearland with deals
The new location will offer the first 50 customers a week of free smoothies for a year. (Courtesy Clear Juice) Clean Juice opened its newest location in Pearland at 2110 Pearland Parkway and is hosting a grand opening ceremony Nov. 15. The new location is celebrating with buy-one-get-one smoothies and discounted acai bowls throughout the day and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year, according to a release. The fast-casual juice bar offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps, and more. 284-485-2000. www.cleanjuice.com.
