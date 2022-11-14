Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
fox9.com
Montage of Minnesota trail cam footage by Voyageurs Wolf Project
The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota. To donate: https://crowdfund.umn.edu/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=1687.
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
fox9.com
More than 70 crashes, 1 fatal, as light snow continues in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Roads are better Tuesday than yesterday, but snow is still causing delays. Warmer roads and the snow falling at a lighter rate than Monday has thus far kept the roads mainly wet, and not icy, though there are some slushy and slippery spots. The Minnesota State Patrol...
fox9.com
Minnesota sees steep, early spike in flu cases
The flu is hitting Minnesota early, and it's hitting hard, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past week. So far, the state has recorded 439 hospitalizations from the flu – a number we normally don't see until the end of the year.
fox9.com
Flu season sweeps through Minnesota, dozens of schools face outbreaks
(FOX 9) - The flu is hitting Minnesota early, and it's hitting hard, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past week. So far, the state has recorded 439 hospitalizations from the flu – a number we normally don't see until the end of the year.
fox9.com
Another slippery commute Wednesday morning
(FOX 9) - Roads around the metro remained slick Wednesday morning as light precipitation continued to fall overnight. The Metro got about .9'' Tuesday. Yesterday's precipitation means slick spots will be spotty. The Minnesota State Patrol said Tuesday they responded to 244 crashed and 104 spin outs. MSP is again...
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Here comes the cold. It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region. Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the...
Minnesota's ICU beds filling up amid surge in influenza cases
MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is quickly accelerating, and hospital beds are filling up.The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.RELATED: Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rateStill, we've already seen half of all last season's hospitalizations -- 439 to date. Of those, 243 were newly reported this past week.Additionally, the seven-day average showed 97% of available ICU beds in the Twin Cities were occupied, and 90% in Greater Minnesota.Nearly 200 schools reported outbreaks last week, and two long-term care facilities.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
tcbmag.com
Bird Flu Means New Reality for Minnesota Turkey Farmers
Turkey farmers across the world this year have battled the spread of bird flu, and Minnesota—still the largest turkey-producing state in the nation—has been hit particularly hard. With 105 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks so far this year, Minnesota is leading the nation in the number of...
kvsc.org
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!
Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
knsiradio.com
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th
(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
