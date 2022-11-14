ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Warzone 2 DMZ mode?

By Iain Wilson
 2 days ago

The Warzone 2 DMZ presents a new experience for battle royale players, shifting away from outlasting all of your opponents to a more narrative-focused mode where gathering loot is the name of the game. There's a significant risk vs reward strategy at play here, as if you survive long enough to reach your extraction point then all of your collected in-game gear is secured, but if you're defeated then you'll lose everything you were carrying and the slate will be wiped clean. The introduction of DMZ is arguably the biggest change arriving with Warzone 2 on November 16, so expect lots of interest in it as players get to grips with a new style of gameplay. Here's everything we currently know about the new Warzone 2 DMZ mode.

MW2 Battle Pass Season 01

(Image credit: Activision)

Everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass for Season 01 so far.

Information about the Warzone 2 DMZ mode was originally leaked in 2021 , where comparisons were immediately drawn with Escape from Tarkov due to the slower paced extraction-focused gameplay and the risk vs reward approach to securing persistent loot. However, we can expect the usual Call of Duty hallmark here to make the experience unique, and there's plenty more to discover about this will all work, but for now here's everything we know about Warzone 2 DMZ.

What do we know about Warzone 2 DMZ so far

(Image credit: Activision)

We currently have some high-level details about what Modern Warfare 2 DMZ mode is and how it will work, which make clear that this will be considerably different to the usual multiplayer experience. In it, solo players or squads can pick a landing site in an entirely open-world setting, then set about trying to secure valuable loot. There will be plenty of AI soldiers to deal with, and you can also engage with enemy Operators, though according to leaked audio files if you fight with other squads you'll become a target yourself with a bounty on your head.

The ultimate goal in Warzone 2 DMZ is to gather valuable items, eliminate any threats you encounter, then survive long enough to reach a designated extraction point so you can escape with your loot. Successfully exfiltrate and you'll add new gear to your locker for future missions, but if you're eliminated then you lose all of the equipment you're carrying, so there's a definite risk vs reward element when it comes to choosing your loadout.

The Warzone 2 DMZ map uses the same Al Mazrah location as the main game

There are 18 major points of interest on the Al Mazrah map you'll be able to use as you fight your way to extraction. Presumably there'll be the same higher and lower risks attached to different locations, with the best gear needing the hardest fight.

The Warzone 2 DMZ will include missions, objectives, and AI enemies

The DMZ will have more dangers than just other players as you take on faction-based missions or side objectives, as well as fight AI combatants as you battle for gear and try to reach exfiltration.

There's a new backpack system coming to DMZ in Warzone 2

Obviously trying to stuff your pockets full of top tier loot needs more storage than Call of Duty usually has. That's why the Warzone 2 DMZ mode is getting a new Backpack System to store and manage your equipment. A streamlined version of this new system will also be making an appearance in the normal battle royale mode.

You can use proximity chat in Warzone 2 DMZ to team up with other squads

You'll need to bear Warzone 2 proximity chat in mind as you explore with your squad, as errant chat or noises could give away your location to nearby enemies. However, this communication route can also prove beneficial, as in squad-based DMZ modes and special battle royale playlists you'll have to option to join with enemy Operators to form a larger squad and work together, as long as you can negotiate an amicable truce between you.

