ConnectWise Announces New Alliance with Arrow
Arrow procurement, subscription management and client billing to be seamlessly integrated into the ConnectWise platform. ConnectWise announced a strategic alliance with Arrow Electronics’ enterprise computing solutions business to drive ongoing innovation that addresses and simplifies how technology solutions providers (TSPs) procure and manage software and services. For the first...
Important Concerns Small Businesses Should Consider
Are you concerned about how your small business will fare in today’s economy? Here are small ways to boost your business’s professionalism. As a small business owner, it can be intimidating to start and maintain your company, especially as times change and develop. It’s important to be aware of the challenges you’ll face as and make a plan of action to be prepared. Below are some important things to consider now more than ever before.
ConnectWise and CompTIA Unite for Ticket to Tech
New tech support training program announced at IT Nation Connect 2022. Ticket to Tech will link ConnectWise partners with a talented new crop of job-ready tech learners seeking employment. The program was revealed today at IT Nation Connect 2022, a premier thought-leadership conference for technology solution providers presented by ConnectWise.
Making Your Company a Great Place to Work
Attracting the new generation to your workforce. Despite all the disruptions employers face from supply chain to economic swings, recruiting, hiring, training and developing staff still tops the list for many. Why? Because the workforce itself has changed. The burgeoning population of millennials and GenZ-ers are both the current and future workforce. If we are not speaking to them in terms that resonate, appeal, and delight them, we are losing our potential staffing base. So, what exactly will it take to get them on board and keep them engaged? According to a blog from Benchmarkone.com, Millennials want:
Teledyne FLIR Announces FLIR ONE Edge Pro
The first truly wireless mobile infrared camera with a detachable form factor is ideal for inspecting hard-to-reach places. GOLETA, Calif. ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced its FLIR ONE® Edge Pro, a wireless thermal-visible camera for mobile devices. Unlike previous models, the reimagined FLIR ONE Edge Pro doesn’t need to be physically connected to its companion mobile device nor does it have separate models for specific operating systems, providing maximum flexibility for thermal inspections.
Medius Welcomes Cashbook-growing Roster of ISV Solution
Medius has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for ISVs. London – Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for Independent Software Developers (ISVs), Radius. Cashbook joined Radius as part of their ongoing commitment to...
Preventing Fraud and Improving the Customer Experience
Advice for International Fraud Awareness Week. Individuals today are spending about 8% more on necessary items and services like food, rent, and energy compared to 2021. As prices rise, so does the caution of consumers. When more money is spent on essentials, disposable income and spending patterns are re-examined. Ultimately, people are going to become more choosy about who they will do business with, which means retailers must make the most of every opportunity to gather new customers in a world of choices.
JOC’s Peter Tirschwell Named 2023 Person of the Year
Tirschwell will be honored by the NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association at a gala dinner February 2 in Jersey City, NJ. NEW YORK, NY — Peter Tirschwell, vice president for Maritime, Trade and Supply Chain at S&P Global Market Intelligence, publisher of the Journal of Commerce (JOC) and leading global provider of maritime data, analysis, advisory and media, has been named the 2023 Person of the Year by the New York/New Jersey Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association (NYNJFFFBA). Mr. Tirschwell will be honored at the association’s 105th dinner gala on February 2, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency on the Hudson, Jersey City.
