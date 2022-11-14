ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Jack Wilbur Franks
1d ago

I'am a Democrat that Vote Republican I Think the election was right I can't all Democratic voters cannot see we voted for because most of us change the Republicans I did not vote for the drug dealer account office and a guy waste money taxes pay er for his whole benefits money on the SWAT team and Erie county they used to get drunk at Elk Creek Inn in Fairview Pennsylvania Drive the SWAT Team vehicles are tutor Rifle Range in Franklin Township and None of the members of the SWAT team got a DUI for being a intoxicated Ben This Way for years Now

Jack Wilbur Franks
1d ago

Buy the Drug Dealer A wig maybe He look Human for a Retired city of Erie SWAT Team member and Cop that's Love's His Beer and mix Drinks and Drugs

Michelle Domarsky
1d ago

If he did so great as mayor of Braddock, then why is it still a such a mess?

CBS Pittsburgh

Shapiro says he won't forget Pittsburgh region after win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties.  "I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot.  And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Editorial | Gen Z showed up to the polls, now listen to our concerns

Gen Z voters — those between the ages of 18-25 — showed up to vote in record numbers during this year’s midterm elections. Young voter turnout is estimated to be at its second-highest since the 1990s, and many Democrats have thanked Gen Z for showing up and voting blue. In Pittsburgh, record student turnout at Pitt contributed to Pennsylvania going blue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Davis Removes More Diverse Erie Board Members

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Friday removed Diverse Erie Board Members Sarah Carter, Tiffany LaVette and Gwendolyn White. Last month, he asked the commission to stop awarding grants while he removed and replaced members. When the women refused, Davis removed them, "I believe I have to protect the taxpayers in...
ERIE, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MONACA, PA
Tribune-Review

Plans unveiled for shuttered Shadyside Giant Eagle property

A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, additional retailers and restaurants and over 200 new housing units to Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood. The development, owned by O’Hara Township-based ECHO Realty, is proposed for a site on Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street that had previously housed a Giant Eagle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.  The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices."  The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Phipps’ holiday show returns

PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

