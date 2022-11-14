Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy visits liberated Kherson; Xi-Biden bilat in Bali; DCIA Burns in Turkey; Bombing in Istanbul; And a bit more.

Waiting for defense contractors to voluntarily talk about their cybersecurity efforts and problems is leaving gaps in security, a top defense cyber official said Wednesday. “There is a little bit of reluctance for a company to share anything with us. Like if we were to go in and take a look at their network and find out that it is abysmal. They wouldn't want that information to be leaked,” David McKeown, the Pentagon’s acting principal deputy CIO, said at Politico’s Defense Summit. “We're not prescriptive in nature, as to them coming to us and working with us. And that's the failing point right now: that it's all voluntary.”

