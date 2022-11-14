Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy visits liberated Kherson; Xi-Biden bilat in Bali; DCIA Burns in Turkey; Bombing in Istanbul; And a bit more.

Read full article on original website
Today's D Brief: Outages affect 10 million in Ukraine; Brits ramp up artillery, naval production; NKorea launches another ICBM; Troops attacked in Syria; And a bit more.
10 million Ukrainians went to sleep without any electricity last night, President Volodymir Zelenskyy said in his evening address Thursday, which marked 38 weeks that Russia has been trying to invade its democratic neighbor. Ten million people without power amounts to nearly a quarter of the country’s prewar population of 44 million; and it follows another day of missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including six missiles (out of an alleged 27, including 25 cruise missiles) and five drones (out of five Shahed-136s) Kyiv said its forces shot down earlier in the day.
Today's D Brief: Milley cites WWI, pushes for Ukraine talks; $14M for more HIMARS; Zelenskyy's plans for Crimea; GOP win House control; And a bit more.
The U.S. Army says it just spent $14 million to replenish High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rounds, which have been sent to Ukraine for the past several months, and have helped prepare the battlefield for a Ukrainian counteroffensive that’s been retaking occupied territory since September. HIMARS-maker Lockheed Martin won the contract on Oct. 6, Army officials announced Thursday.
Russia beat, starved, and electrocuted people from a captured Ukrainian nuclear power plant in a web of underground prisons, escaped workers say
The former director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant told the Wall Street Journal that workers were tortured by Russian intelligence agents.
Muhammad Ali’s Foreign Policy Lessons
Muhammad Ali, probably the greatest boxer of all time, adopted a signature strategy in his 1974 fight against George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire. During the so-called “Rumble in the Jungle,” Ali allowed himself to be pushed against the ropes, absorbing blow after blow, round after round. Most observers thought the hard-punching Foreman was winning the match. But Foreman began to tire by the fifth round, and he was exhausted by the eighth. Then, Ali unleashed a punishing barrage of punches to Foreman’s head that sent Foreman reeling. He stumbled to the mat, and the bout was over.
The Air & Space Brief: Another try for Artemis launch; DOD’s pace of change; Nuke-policy fail?
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. Moon mission. NASA plans to launch its Artemis I rocket Wednesday morning, after a series of delays caused by weather and mechanical problems. The 1.3-million-mile unmanned mission is the first “in a series of increasingly complex missions” that will build toward a “long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come,” according to NASA. Details about how to watch the historic launch, here.
Could Ukraine Retake Crimea? Not Easily
The striking success of the counter-offensive against Russian forces has led many to speculate that the Ukrainian military might keep rolling in a bid to retake Crimea. But experts caution that such a campaign would be far more difficult than Ukraine’s retaking of Kharkiv or the hard-won territory of Kherson.
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Liverpool grad named special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
LIVERPOOL — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Liverpool High School alumnus John “Jack” Smith as special counsel for two investigations into former President Donald J. Trump. Smith, who […]
Brittney Griner Russia drug case timeline: Prison, trial, more
More than 270 days have passed since Brittney Griner was detained in Russia. We've tracked her arrest, trial, relocation to a penal colony, President Biden's efforts and reaction from her wife and teammates.
Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump.
The Army Brief: Army logistics; Newest deterrence triad; Data bundles of the future; and more...
Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Future logistics. The Army is proud of their logistics capabilities, but they’ll need to evolve for the future, Defense One reports. Today’s operations are too energy-dependent and aren’t ready for the water crossings that conflicts in the Indo-Pacific will require, Army leaders said at conferences this week.
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – live
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
Ban These Chinese Chipmakers from Pentagon Purchases
American chipmaking companies and government focus are finally putting the United States back on the offensive in the semiconductor field. This is a welcome development, but it must be paired with a good defense, which starts with ensuring that federal government networks are free of Chinese-made chips that pose a national-security risk to the United States.
Contractors’ Reluctance to Work With Pentagon on Cybersecurity Is Leaving Vulnerabilities, DOD Official Says
Waiting for defense contractors to voluntarily talk about their cybersecurity efforts and problems is leaving gaps in security, a top defense cyber official said Wednesday. “There is a little bit of reluctance for a company to share anything with us. Like if we were to go in and take a look at their network and find out that it is abysmal. They wouldn't want that information to be leaked,” David McKeown, the Pentagon’s acting principal deputy CIO, said at Politico’s Defense Summit. “We're not prescriptive in nature, as to them coming to us and working with us. And that's the failing point right now: that it's all voluntary.”
The Pentagon Failed Its Audit Again, But Says Bots Could Change That
Another year, another failed financial audit for the Pentagon. But while it could be years before it passes for the first time, the key to getting a clean audit may be contingent on increased use of analytics, bots, and automated systems, according to the Defense Department’s finance chief. “We...
Army Preps for ‘Contested Logistics,’ Works to Boost Arms Production
Enemies can be expected to target U.S. supply lines in tomorrow’s wars—with drones, cyber attacks, and other new methods—so the Army and DARPA are working to stay a step ahead, officials said Wednesday. “We've gone to war in the past with extremely large and, frankly, vulnerable supply...
