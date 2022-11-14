ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia

By Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379pPN_0jAVppQH00

Sep 17, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (1) catches a pass against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Connection

Recent champs Virginia, Baylor ready to roll in Vegas

Recent national champions Virginia and Baylor align on Friday night in Las Vegas with a chance to prove their modern-day contender status. No. 5 Baylor and No. 16 Virginia are part of the first round of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, which features No. 8 UCLA against No. 18 Illinois in a four-team showcase. The winners meet Sunday in the championship game and a consolation game awaits the two teams that lose Friday. ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Connection

Mourning Virginia cancels game with Coastal Carolina

Mourning Virginia canceled its final home game of the season as the university attempts to recover from a campus shooting that claimed the lives of three members of the football team on Sunday night. Virginia was scheduled to host Coastal Carolina but school officials and the football coaching staff involved players and support staff in the decision whether to play Saturday or call off the game. "The decision was made...
CONWAY, SC
The Connection

Virginia set to host Coastal Carolina in wake of tragedy

Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow prepare to play a football game. The Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) are slated to face Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon in their final nonconference game of the season in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia could still make the decision to cancel the game and perhaps the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Connection

The Connection

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

