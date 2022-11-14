NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Recent champs Virginia, Baylor ready to roll in Vegas
Recent national champions Virginia and Baylor align on Friday night in Las Vegas with a chance to prove their modern-day contender status. No. 5 Baylor and No. 16 Virginia are part of the first round of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, which features No. 8 UCLA against No. 18 Illinois in a four-team showcase. The winners meet Sunday in the championship game and a consolation game awaits the two teams that lose Friday. ...
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Virginia
Nov 11, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett yells to his team from the bench against the Monmouth Hawks in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mourning Virginia cancels game with Coastal Carolina
Mourning Virginia canceled its final home game of the season as the university attempts to recover from a campus shooting that claimed the lives of three members of the football team on Sunday night. Virginia was scheduled to host Coastal Carolina but school officials and the football coaching staff involved players and support staff in the decision whether to play Saturday or call off the game. "The decision was made...
Virginia set to host Coastal Carolina in wake of tragedy
Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow prepare to play a football game. The Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) are slated to face Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon in their final nonconference game of the season in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia could still make the decision to cancel the game and perhaps the...
ODU coach who graduated from UVA gets emotional at basketball game
"We can't keep having our young people especially being killed, being executed," Jones plead. "I'm not offering up solutions, I'm not pretending I know all the answers. But we've got to do better."
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
WJLA
Students killed in UVA shooting ID'ed as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Three University of Virginia football players are dead and two other students were wounded Sunday night following an on-campus shooting, according to university police. The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into police custody Monday morning after a manhunt overnight. During a...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Bryan Silva Linked to UVA Shooting After Charlottesville Rapper's Threats
The Charlottesville-based rapper worried many people with his seemingly threatening behavior toward the University of Virginia amid the shooting.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
