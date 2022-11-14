The USC Trojans seemed to be on a steady upward trajectory in late September and early October. They played a great defensive game against Oregon State on Sept. 24. They played a strong game versus Washington State on Oct. 8. They took a 21-7 lead at Utah on Oct. 15 before losing in a 43-42 classic. USC did a lot of good things in that Utah game, and it took a huge performance from both Cam Rising and Dalton Kincaid to turn back the Trojans. USC looked like a top team in that game.

