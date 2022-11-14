Agua Caliente Casinos Presents 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival + Food Truck Fiesta Nov. 18-20, 2022

Read full article on original website
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From StateC. HeslopCoachella, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio To Host 30th Annual International Tamale Festival
Get your wallets and your appetites ready because the 30th Annual Indio International Tamale Festival is just a few short weeks away! And this year event organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever. “The exciting part of this year is we have a lot of food trucks participating,”...
ukenreport.com
Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Living Now: Festival of Wheels, Bullies and Music
A new festival is coming to the Indio Fairgrounds December 10, 2022. In this Desert Living see who, where and what you can expect at the event.
american-rails.com
California Polar Express Train Rides: A Complete Guide (2022)
California is currently home to three officially licensed The Polar Express train rides, making it one of the top states for such an event! You can find this attraction hosted as the California State Railroad Museum, Southern California Railway Museum, and RailTown 1897. In addition, it was also previously available...
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
disneydining.com
Community Rallies After Disney Cast Member and Her Father are Killed by Drunk Driver
The lives of a Disney Parks Cast Member and her father were taken at the hands of a drunk driver on Sunday evening. And as their community begins to process its enormous loss, some have stepped up to begin a memorial fund to ease the financial burden on those left behind.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Register to find out when raffle tickets for 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway go on sale
KESQ News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are teaming up once again to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The next Dream Home is being built right now by GHA Companies in the Montage community in Palm Desert. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, has an The post Register to find out when raffle tickets for 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway go on sale appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
knewsradio.com
Beam Signing At New LGBTQ+ Retirement Property
New Living Out Retirement Property in Palm Springs. Opens Springs 2023 Photo from Rogers and Cowan PMK Los Angeles, CA. Living Out Palm Springs, the elegant LGBTQ+ active adult retirement community celebrates a major milestone on Tuesday November 15th 2022 at 10:30 am with a “Beam Signing” ceremony celebrating the placement of the building’s final structural beam.
cvindependent.com
CV History: Alvah Hicks Moved to Palm Springs in 1913 as a Carpenter—and Went on to Help Build and Lead the City
Alvah Hicks started out as a carpenter, but the hard-working, astute and opportunistic man ultimately left a legacy—not only of development and commitment to the village of Palm Springs, but also sons and grandchildren who continued the family’s prominence. Alvah Hicks was a master carpenter, born in 1884,...
7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23
Riverside County reopened several hiking areas on Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday. "I am pleased that we are able to open these beautiful areas of Riverside The post 7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23 appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Student brings firearm to Moreno Valley elementary school
School resource officers managed to safely secure possession of a firearm that a student brought to school on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. No students or staff members at the elementary school located on the 13400 block of Kitching Street in Moreno Valley were threatened or injured. It's unclear why the student decided to bring the firearm to school but Riverside County sheriffs said that the firearm "was improperly stored at the student's home, allowing easy accessibility for the student to take to school."The parents of the student will face criminal charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.The department added that parents or guardians who fail to properly store firearms could face criminal charges or even arrest. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged by the department to call Sgt. Jerry Franchville of the Moreno Valley Station at at 951-486-6700.
z1077fm.com
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
