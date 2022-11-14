ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

You could be getting up to $800 by the end of the year, thanks to tax rebate

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — How would you like some extra money before the holidays? Some taxpayers could see a few hundred dollars headed their way before the end of the year. If you pay state income taxes, you’ll soon be getting a check in the mail or a deposit in your bank account.
Dominion Energy shares 5 telltale signs of utility scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags. “People posing as Dominion Energy representatives are looking for ways to trick customers into giving them money or personal information,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work year-round to educate our customers on how they can protect themselves from scammers. We want our customers to know they can hang up and deny information to a would-be scammer.”
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
LEXINGTON, SC
Midlands communities gather at statehouse to celebrate American education week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Communities In Schools of South Carolina came together at the state house to begin American Education Week. Groups throughout the state gathered at the capital with inspirational programming, student performances, and an atmospheric luminary display. White paper bags with lights in them lined the steps...
COLUMBIA, SC
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
TAYLORS, SC
Forest Acres Police investigating burglary spree

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — Officials are seeking the public's help following a series of burglaries in the Forest Acres Community, according to officials Monday morning. Forest Acres Police say four homes in the College Street and Brentwood neighborhood areas have been burglarized in early November, with more in the same area falling under City of Columbia Police jurisdiction.
COLUMBIA, SC
'We don't like this': Police chief fired up after string of home break-ins

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — The chief of police for Forest Acres is speaking out after a series of break-ins that have plagued various neighborhoods throughout the city, as well as Richland County. It’s a problem several law enforcement agencies tell WACH FOX News they’ve started to see more of, and sooner than in previous years.
FOREST ACRES, SC

