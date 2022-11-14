Read full article on original website
Energy Impact Partners attracts $485m for climate tech fund
New York city-based firm Energy Impact Partners closed an oversubscribed fund at $485 million with a focus on the transition to a net-zero carbon economy. EIP Deep Carbonization Frontier Fund I was launched in January targeting revolutionary climate technologies with outsized financial prospects. So far 12 companies are in the EIP portfolio including: Form Energy, Nitricity, Carbon America, Sublime Systems, Electric Hydrogen and Rondo Energy. The fund considers companies that have achieved technical validation but have not yet reached full maturity at scale.
UBS Q4 outlook: Risk assets to remain volatile
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
Chicago Park Employees issues RFP for private credit strategy
EY Survey: Investors still set to increase alts allocations with private credit mandates
About 70% of investors expect a global recession over the next 12 months, but that has yet to hamper demand to either hold alternative allocations steady at their current level or grow them further in the years to come, according to the 2022 EY Global Alternative Fund Survey. In the...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Amazon confirms employee layoffs as Big Tech braces for the holidays
Amazon has announced employee cuts across its Devices & Services unit, which is responsible for consumer tech products like Echo, Alexa, and Fire TV.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says
SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
Amazon staff laid off as tech giants cut costs, according to LinkedIn posts
Technology giant Amazon has started laying off staff, according to LinkedIn posts by workers who say they have been impacted by job cuts. This week it was reported that the company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, or around 3% of its office staff. Amazon did not immediately respond to...
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Atalaya hires for specialty finance
Atalaya Capital Management added Bharath Subramanian as a managing director in the firm’s special finance practice. The New York City-based practice is focused on lending to consumer finance, commercial finance and other financial services businesses. In this role, Subramanian plans to work closely with the existing investment team to source and execute a broad range of structured capital solutions, including asset financings, portfolio purchases, corporate level debt solutions and equity transactions.
Prophix Achieves $100M in Annual Recurring Revenue Ahead of Plan; Recaps Significant 2022 Business Momentum
Record-breaking year driven by influx of new customers choosing Prophix, expanded executive team comprised of growth-focused leaders. Prophix, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced the company has surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). “In 2018, we set an aggressive goal to become the mid-market leader in our segment and, more importantly, reach the $100M mark by 2023. At the time, growing 40x revenue seemed an audacious target, which makes it all the more gratifying to achieve, particularly well ahead of schedule,” said Alok Ajmera, President & CEO, Prophix. “Throughout our history, Prophix has been a balanced, high-growth company, making the right investments to support our customers while achieving our aggressive growth goals. In today’s volatile economic environment, this strategy continues to pay off.”
CAIS/Mercer survey finds majority of financial advisors set to increase alts exposure
The democratization of alternatives continues as 88% of financial advisors intend to grow their allocations to alternatives and 89% of alternative asset managers are targeting private wealth channels, according to a new survey from CAIS and Mercer. The data show that adoption is on the rise from where it was...
Insider Presents: The list of 100 people Transforming Business in 2022
Welcome to Business Insider's annual list of 100 people transforming the world of business in 2022.
Amazon Preparing for Largest Layoffs in Its History
Amazon is looking to cut approximately 10,000 workers from its corporate and technological development departments, roughly 3 percent of the tech giant’s global work force, according to The New York Times. The layoffs mark the largest cuts in the company’s history just weeks before the holiday shopping season. The plan comes on the heels of historic job losses across the tech industry, including Meta firing roughly 13 percent of its workforce and Twitter sacking more than half of its staffers. Anonymous sources who spoke with the Times say that Amazon is looking to chop employees working in its devices division, which include engineers developing the online retailer’s voice-activated assistant Alexa, along with its human resources department. Over the last year, Amazon has scaled back or shuttered a number of its services and products, including Amazon Care and Fabric.com, according to the outlet.
Amazon, Meta, Twitter, and more: Another wave of layoffs hits tech
Tech layoffs are dominating newsfeeds and headlines, and the cuts are coming across the board — Twitter and Meta (META) have been sacking workers in droves, and now Amazon is reportedly (AMZN) set to follow suit. This isn't the first round of tech layoffs since the end of the...
