wissports.net
Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week: Izzy Enz, Edgewood
Edgewood senior Izzy Enz has been selected as the Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week for the week of November 7-13 after a statewide vote on WisSports.net. There were 6,010 total votes this week. Enz topped all vote getters with 2,142 votes. Arrowhead's Hailey Tierney came in second with 1,921 votes.
wissports.net
Caden Popp of Appleton North selected to receive Kevin Stemke Award
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are proud to announce Appleton North's Caden Popp as the 2022 recipient of the Kevin Stemke Award as the most outstanding senior kicker or punter in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Caden Popp of Appleton North leads the state with 15 made...
wissports.net
Isaac Bunker of Monroe selected to receive Joe Thomas Award
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Monroe's Isaac Bunker as the 2022 recipient of the Joe Thomas Award as the most outstanding senior offensive lineman in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Monroe has been dominant in the running game again this year, with two...
wissports.net
Wynn Stang of Mukwonago selected to receive Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch Award
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mukwonago's Wynn Stang as the 2022 recipient of the Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch Award as the most outstanding senior running back in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Wynn Stang went over 1000 rushing yards last year while sharing time...
wissports.net
Josiah Azure of Bay Port selected to receive John Anderson Award
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Bay Port's Josiah Azure as the 2022 recipient of the John Anderson Award as the most outstanding senior linebacker in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Josiah Azure is a dominating two-year starter for Bay Port who has put...
wissports.net
Sam Coufal of Kettle Moraine selected to receive Tim Krumrie Award
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are proud to announce Kettle Moraine's Sam Coufal as the 2022 recipient of the Tim Krumrie Award as the most outstanding senior defensive lineman in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Sam Coufal has been one of the most disruptive linemen in the...
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
wissports.net
Jerry Kaminski of Sun Prairie East selected to receive Dave Krieg Award
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Sun Prairie East's Jerry Kaminski as the 2022 recipient of the Dave Krieg Award as the most outstanding senior quarterback in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Jerry Kaminski saw limited action on varsity as a freshman but gained...
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Bronson Koenig honored Tuesday night by Badgers
While one La Crosse native was playing on the Kohl Center court last night for the Wisconsin Badgers, another was an honorary captain. Bronson Koenig was honored on the court, getting a signed ball from coach Greg Gard. The La Crosse Aquinas graduate guided the Badgers to a pair of...
wissports.net
Wisconsin High School Football Coaching Changes - 2023
Travis Wilson serves as the WisSports.net General Manager, Football Editor, and contributing writer for other parts of the site. Wilson was selected as part of the Sports 40 Under 40 list by Coach & AD Magazine and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association for 2019. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) named Travis the 2015 recipient of the Dave McClain Distinguished Service Award. He currently serves on the WFCA Executive Board as the Website and Communications Director and is a member of the Executive Board of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. A graduate of Richland Center High School and Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Travis was a three-sport athlete in high school (football, baseball, basketball) and currently resides in Reedsburg. You can follow him on Twitter at @travisWSN.
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
wpr.org
Cold and snow create ideal conditions for Wisconsin's 9-day gun deer season that opens Saturday
Cold weather and snow are expected to give more opportunities for hunters heading out to the woods this weekend as Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. "Everyone’s looking forward to that, but probably the main factor that can make or break the success of opening weekend is wind speed," said Jeff Pritzl, state deer program specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Pritzl said wind could affect deer movement, making it potentially more challenging for hunters.
wissports.net
Delavan-Darien's Borg Stadium named winner of 2022 Home Field Pride Contest
Delavan-Darien High School's Borg Stadium has been selected as the best football field design and construction provided and installed by Midwest Sport & Turf Systems for 2022 after a statewide vote on WisSports.net. Borg Stadium emerged from a group of 41 nominees to receive the recognition, garnering 4,754 votes in...
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WSAW
Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway
The best family vacation is the one that doesn't put an undue burden on exhausted parents—and that's exactly what Wisconsin's Sand Valley delivers The post Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
WSAW
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
