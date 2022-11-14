ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Rapids, IA

2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Okoboji Pioneers

Milford, Ia (KICD) – Our next Regional Girls Basketball Preview is the Okoboji Pioneers. Okoboji returns 3 of their top 5 scorers from a team that went 10-13 and 7-11 in the conference to finish 7th in the Siouxland. Coach John Adams broke down what the Pioneers’ roster will look like.
OKOBOJI, IA
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: West Bend-Mallard

West Bend, Ia (KICD) – Continuing our girls Basketball Previews with the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines. West Bend-Mallard was 8-14 last year and 3-8 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 9th. The Wolverines return 4 out of 5 starters as well as the top 3 scorers from last years squad. Coach Kyle Bortell is confident in what the Wolverines are bringing back.
WEST BEND, IA
Robert Albright, 93, of Spirit Lake

A visitation for 93-year-old Robert Albright of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 21st, from 2-6 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids

Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
Betsy Norland, 60, of Cylinder

Services for 60-year-old Betsy Norland of Cylinder will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Depew. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
CYLINDER, IA
Carroll Boisen, 90, of Storm Lake

Memorial services for 90-year-old Carroll Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 19th at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake on Friday, November 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
STORM LAKE, IA
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Brad Hindt To Be Named Next Sheldon Fire Chief

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council has settled on a name for who will fill the upcoming opening as Fire Chief and he is no stranger to the community. Councilman Ken Snyder had originally stated he was hoping to make the official appointment at Wednesday’s meeting but changed that thought at the recommendation of City Attorney Micah Schreurs.
SHELDON, IA
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Clarence “Pat” Murphy, 84, of Lakefield

Funeral services for 84-year-old Clarence “Pat” Murphy of Lakefield will be Monday, November 21st, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lakefield with burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Benson Funeral Home...
LAKEFIELD, MN
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
SPENCER, IA
John Miller, 60, of Dickens

Funeral services for 60-year-old John Miller of Dickens will be Sunday, November 20th, at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday form 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Contract For New Radio System

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors approved a multi-million-dollar contract with Motorola on Tuesday that will upgrade the radio system used by entities around the county. Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret opened the discussion on the matter that will cost Dickinson County more than six...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Jackson County Traffic Stops Leads To Brief Pursuit

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Charges have been filed against a Lakefield man that allegedly led Jackson County authorities on a short pursuit Saturday evening. It all started around 8:15 when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Belmont Township, but the driver is said to have fled when the officer exited his patrol vehicle leading to the chase that ended when the suspects vehicle went into the ditch and briefly caught fire.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SPENCER, IA
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding

Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
ESTHERVILLE, IA

