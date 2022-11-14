'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Ditches Hollywood For New Life In Tennessee

Mega

Winnie Cooper got the hell out of Hollywood and didn't look back. Danica McKellar , who starred as the iconic character in The Wonder Years , has ditched Los Angeles and moved to a rural area outside of Nashville, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress, 47, is one of the many celebrities dumping California, opting for a more affordable lifestyle for their families. Danica revealed her big move to Tennessee while joking that "my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me."

The star, her second husband, attorney Scott Sveslovsky , and her 12-year-old son Draco , whom she shares with her ex, Mike Verta , picked up their West Coast life and headed to Tennessee this summer.

They also brought Danica's mom, Mahalia , along for the move.

"My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," she told People about their desire to move. "We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore."

For Danica, it's all about the space and the music scene.

"Memphis and Nashville are both entertainment cities. They're known for music," she dished. "Being from L.A. and being an entertainer, it's nice to have creative people around."

Danica's working on transforming her family's forever home. She revealed they are adding a kitchen to the bottom floor, which will be reserved for her mom.

She's most excited about their big backyard after only having a small space in L.A.

"For me, honestly, it's mostly about the backyard," Danica said about their multiple acres, telling the outlet she purchased a giant trampoline.

"I jump on that thing all the time," she joked. "We're thinking about putting a pool in at some point, but I'm like, 'Yeah, you know what? I'm having a lot of fun as-is.''

Despite giving up her life in L.A., Danica hasn't ditched her Hollywood career. She recently filmed Christmas at the Drive-In , which will premiere on the Great American Family on November 25.

"I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art," she said about the move, adding she's ready for the holidays and braving her first Southern winter.

Danica will be hosting her first Thanksgiving in her new home next week, but she's already looking forward to Christmas.

"I'm gonna have a Christmas tree up probably next week," she laughed.

Danica rose to fame as Fred Savage 's on-screen love interest in The Wonder Years from 1988 to 1993. She went on to voice Miss Martian in the animated superhero series Young Justice.