Nashville, TN

'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Ditches Hollywood For New Life In Tennessee

By Whitney Vasquez
 3 days ago
Mega

Winnie Cooper got the hell out of Hollywood and didn't look back. Danica McKellar , who starred as the iconic character in The Wonder Years , has ditched Los Angeles and moved to a rural area outside of Nashville, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress, 47, is one of the many celebrities dumping California, opting for a more affordable lifestyle for their families. Danica revealed her big move to Tennessee while joking that "my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me."

The star, her second husband, attorney Scott Sveslovsky , and her 12-year-old son Draco , whom she shares with her ex, Mike Verta , picked up their West Coast life and headed to Tennessee this summer.

They also brought Danica's mom, Mahalia , along for the move.

Mega

"My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," she told People about their desire to move. "We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore."

For Danica, it's all about the space and the music scene.

"Memphis and Nashville are both entertainment cities. They're known for music," she dished. "Being from L.A. and being an entertainer, it's nice to have creative people around."

Danica's working on transforming her family's forever home. She revealed they are adding a kitchen to the bottom floor, which will be reserved for her mom.

Mega

She's most excited about their big backyard after only having a small space in L.A.

"For me, honestly, it's mostly about the backyard," Danica said about their multiple acres, telling the outlet she purchased a giant trampoline.

"I jump on that thing all the time," she joked. "We're thinking about putting a pool in at some point, but I'm like, 'Yeah, you know what? I'm having a lot of fun as-is.''

Despite giving up her life in L.A., Danica hasn't ditched her Hollywood career. She recently filmed Christmas at the Drive-In , which will premiere on the Great American Family on November 25.

"I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art," she said about the move, adding she's ready for the holidays and braving her first Southern winter.

Mega

Danica will be hosting her first Thanksgiving in her new home next week, but she's already looking forward to Christmas.

"I'm gonna have a Christmas tree up probably next week," she laughed.

Danica rose to fame as Fred Savage 's on-screen love interest in The Wonder Years from 1988 to 1993. She went on to voice Miss Martian in the animated superhero series Young Justice.

tim fenn
2d ago

just don't bring liberal politics...that is the main problem with California. Such a beautiful state that was and is ruined by liberism.

Sarah Wood
2d ago

This is some pretty shabby work on the part of the author. She is NOT just an actress, although that seems to be the only thing the author cares about. She is ALSO an advanced mathematician and the author of a number of mathematics textbooks. Those are ACTUAL accomplishments, achieved with ZERO influence by her beauty. And the author couldn't be bothered to even *mention* them.

Curtis
2d ago

that's all wee need another person from California to come to Tennessee and turn it into the hell hole that California is.

