From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno 'sprayed with gas' when steam car ignited at Burbank garage, fire officials responded to emergency
Jay Leno was sprayed with gasoline which erupted into a fire while working on a steam car at his garage in Los Angeles. Fire officials transported him to a burn center.
Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life
Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Reason Behind Car Combusting That Left Jay Leno Facing A Skin Graft Revealed
Car enthusiast, Jay Leno, was taken to hospital over the weekend with third degree burns on the left hand side of his face after one of his cars burst into flames. The former ‘Tonight Show’ host put his fans at ease, saying:. “I got some serious burns from...
Jay Leno Cancels Performance Due To Serious Injury From Freak Accident
The former 'Tonight Show' host was forced to cancel a recent performance at a Las Vegas conference over the weekend.
After suffering 'serious burns' in his garage, Jay Leno hopes to recover in a few weeks
Former late-night TV host and comedian Jay Leno was injured in a car fire over the weekend in Burbank, but says he expects to recover in a few weeks.
Jay Leno’s face burned in LA garage after car bursts into flames
Jay Leno is being treated for burns at a Los Angeles hospital after one of his cars burst into flames in his garage over the weekend and seriously injured the comedian’s face. Leno told Variety in a statement: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am...
