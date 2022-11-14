Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had nine admissions and 35 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Monday, Nov. 14. There were 13 outpatients in OB and surgery, and one birth. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Hot Spot, Nov. 15, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Veterans Day in Lakeview, Paisley Holiday Bazaar, and Greater Idaho Movement to Continue.
lakecountyexam.com
Lakeview Town Council, Oct. 25, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lakeview Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, followed by the Lakeview water treatment plant update on the same evening.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Klamath Co., Nov. 15
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near MP 64, during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Central Cascade Fire and EMS, and ODOT.
KTVL
Student charged for bomb threat against high school
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a juvenile was in custody after posts about a bomb threat appeared on social media Wednesday evening. Brandon Fowler, Public Information Officer with KCSO, says deputies were first dispatched to Mazama High School on Nov. 9 just before 9 p.m. after school staff members told them about the threat.
lakecountyexam.com
Obituary: Rhonda Carline Vickerman
Rhonda Carline (nicknamed “Grr”) Vickerman, 58, died in Bly on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. She was born in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 13, 1963, to Linda Greenwood and Charles Anderson. She lived most of her childhood with Wayne and Leda Hunter in Bly along with Leland and Billie Hunter. Rhonda was employed by the U.S. Forest service as a support services supervisor at the Bly Ranger District. She loved her job and traveled extensively to fire incidents in the United States. Many co-workers referred to her as “Mom of the SE Zone” as she was always willing to help when the need arose. She was an EMT for the Bly Ambulance for over 30 years and was a current board member of the Bly Fire Department.
Comments / 0