Rhonda Carline (nicknamed “Grr”) Vickerman, 58, died in Bly on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. She was born in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 13, 1963, to Linda Greenwood and Charles Anderson. She lived most of her childhood with Wayne and Leda Hunter in Bly along with Leland and Billie Hunter. Rhonda was employed by the U.S. Forest service as a support services supervisor at the Bly Ranger District. She loved her job and traveled extensively to fire incidents in the United States. Many co-workers referred to her as “Mom of the SE Zone” as she was always willing to help when the need arose. She was an EMT for the Bly Ambulance for over 30 years and was a current board member of the Bly Fire Department.

