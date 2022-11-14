The Bills snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

This would have been a vintage drought game for the Bills. The game would end and you'd wonder how the heck the Bills managed to lose. There would be crazy plays and inexplicable moments and we'd all say the Bills did some Billsy things. Crazy things happened in Sunday's heartbreaking loss to Minnesota.

There were four different moments where I was sure the Bills had essentially put the game away and would be improving to 7-2 which would have kept them on top of the division and the conference.

When Tyler Bass kicked a field goal to give the Bills a 27-10 lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter I said to myself 'game over'. But on the very next play from scrimmage Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ripped off an 81 yard touchdown run.

When Von Miller aka "the closer" sacked Kirk Cousins leaving Minnesota facing a 4th and 18 coming out of the two minute warning in the fourth quarter I was absolutely certain the game was over. But the Bills gave up a 32 yard pass to unstoppable wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

On that same drive the Bills defense came up with a HUGE stop on Cousins on fourth and goal from the Bills one yard line. Not just a HUGE stop but a victory sealing stop with 49 seconds left or so I thought.

All the Bills had to do was get a Josh Allen sneak on the first play to get away from their own end zone and that would be it. Amazingly, Allen fumbled the snap and the Vikings recovered for a touchdown.

But the Bills came back and forced overtime. Even though they were down by a field goal after Minnesota's opening drive of the extra quarter, Allen and company quickly moved all the way down to the Vikings 20 yard line and still had 1:25 left. Plenty of time for the offense to get into the end zone.

But Allen, who recently has been a turnover machine in the red zone, made another critical, and in this case fatal, mistake when he was picked off by Patrick Peterson in the end zone. Allen's second red zone interception of the game and fifth in the last five games.

I love Josh Allen. I wouldn't trade him for anybody. I still think the Bills are a Super Bowl quality team and the main reason is the presence of Allen at quarterback. But Allen has been making some bad decisions and some big time mistakes lately.

Maybe he is putting more pressure on himself and by extension the offense because of all the injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Perhaps he is feeling the pressure of the tight race in the AFC East. It could be the sky high expectations are getting to Allen. He is showing some tendencies from earlier in his career when he was too eager to make big pass plays down field as opposed to taking what the defense is giving.

There were checkdowns and shorter throws that could have been made on Sunday and would have resulted in positive plays as opposed to an incompletion down field. Allen was very good at that during the first month of the season. He was playing within himself and was being patient. Eventually the explosive pass plays would come after he softened up the pass defense. Allen needs to bring that back into his game starting with this Sunday against Cleveland.