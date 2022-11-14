Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Phone Arena
Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series
According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: what to expect?
Can the new OnePlus 11 restart the company's legacy of making "flagship killer" devices?. And how does it compare to last year's top OnePlus phone, the 10 Pro?. OnePlus started as a company with a relentless focus on making just one great device at a time and in the first few years those devices undercut the competition by price while still offering flagship specs. This quickly gave the company some attention from consumers, but in the last few years, OnePlus changed and it is now selling a bunch of different devices scattered across various price points. In fact, its budget devices seem to be more popular than its flagships these days.
Phone Arena
Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board
If you've been keeping an eye on the Apple Watch Series 8 since its mid-September release to try to maximize your pre-holiday savings, you're probably already aware that the heftiest discounts to date were offered by Amazon on a few specific models on a couple of different occasions. Compared to...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: expectations
Samsung will be announcing the new Galaxy S23 in about 3 months plus change. And, you know how the Internet is — we already have so many leaks to go on. So, we can start making assumptions and forming expectations — what will be improved, will the S23 be better than its predecessor, is it worth waiting for the new model?
Phone Arena
Last chance to call dibs on secret Galaxy S22 deal before stock starts drying up
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not here officially but that hasn't stopped retailers from introducing their early holiday deals to give you a head start on grabbing great deals on smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra deals, which can only be accessed through our exclusive links, are still live.
Phone Arena
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Phone Arena
Garmin's first kid-friendly smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity is here at $150
Children-oriented smartwatches designed to give parents peace of mind while keeping kids fit and entertained are... somewhat surprisingly not very easy to come by, especially if you want to do business with an actual (major) wearable industry player rather than a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon. Granted, Fitbit does sell...
Phone Arena
Free Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, and more: these are T-Mobile's amazing early Black Friday 2022 deals
Never one to be outdone by Verizon, especially as far as deals and discounts are concerned, T-Mobile has just come out with an absolutely massive list of Black Friday 2022 promotions of its own scheduled to kick off as early as this Thursday, November 17. Technically, there are two different...
Phone Arena
Hidden Samsung deal makes the Galaxy Tab S8+ incredibly affordable sans trade-in
Just in case Samsung didn't already convince you to stock up on cool Christmas gifts for yourself and all your mobile tech-loving friends and family members with its extensive Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale (available while supplies last), a somewhat random and absolutely phenomenal new deal appears to have been silently added to the list.
Phone Arena
Amazon's latest early Black Friday deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro cheaper than ever
While OnePlus tends to get a lot of attention for selling some of the overall best budget phones and quite possibly the best inexpensive Android high-enders out there (especially at their Black Friday 2022 prices), the company undeniably deserves a little praise for its ultra-affordable alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well.
Phone Arena
Google goes all out on deep Pixel discounts; bumps up trade-in values for Pixel 7 even more
This is the season when you feel like you should buy something, even if you don't necessarily need anything. That's not wholly because we are a consumerist society, but it's just that some deals are really that good and some manufacturers really go out of the way to announce meaningful discounts. Google is feeling particularly generous this month, unlike Apple, which is trying hard to be a buzzkill.
Phone Arena
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Detailed Renders Revealed
Thanks to a report from 91mobiles, we now have our first look at what the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may look like. The overall design of the buds and their case seems to be really close to their predecessor, but now in a striking Olive Green color. The most prominent...
Phone Arena
Retailer leaked the Moto Watch 70: a simple but capable fitness tracker
Last year, we saw that Motorola is aiming to get back into the smartwatch game with at least three models planned. One of them, the Moto Watch 100 is already live, which leaves two more to go. Or rather one left, as BestBuy Canada has seemingly unveiled the second of...
Phone Arena
Cop the latest version of Apple's iconic AirPods for their lowest price yet
Apple's revamped AirPods 3 have crashed to their lowest price on Amazon, just in time for the holiday sale season. Released in late 2021, these are Apple's basic AirPods and are suitable for anyone who needs solid buds but doesn't want to splurge on pricey audiophile-grade headphones with fancy non-essential features.
Phone Arena
Full OnePlus 11 specs sheet leaks out: Prepare for the conscious flagship
Hot off the presses of Elon Musk's Twitter, a new leak paints a rather complete picture of the OnePlus 11 hardware specs sheet. The latest rumor comes courtesy of Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), who has a good track record when it comes to spilling the beans on. According to the leaker,...
Phone Arena
Mint Mobile nabs the best 5G unlimited data plan price offer this holiday season
Born of the necessity to provide affordable cell phone data plans without the shackles of a lengthy contract, Mint Mobile went live one summer day about six years ago, and has been steadily growing its subscriber base ever since. Nominated for one of the best values in cellular connectivity, Mint...
Phone Arena
Qualcomm officially unveils the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
Qualcomm today introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the latest cutting-edge Applications Processor (AP) designed by the San Diego-based firm. Featuring what Qualcomm calls "groundbreaking AI," the SoC will be used by manufacturers such as ASUS ROG, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, RedMagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. Devices powered by the new chipset will start to be available to consumers by the end of this year.
Phone Arena
Get a hugely discounted Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more before Samsung's early Black Friday stocks run out
If you go on Samsung's official US website right now, you won't see a lot of Black Friday references or early holiday deals explicitly advertised with that label. That obviously makes perfect sense given that the year's biggest shopping day is technically still more than a week away, but if you hurry, you can take part in an extensive Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale by clicking on our special links below.
Comments / 0