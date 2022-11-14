Read full article on original website
Turkey to end easing next week with one last rate cut to 9%: Reuters poll
ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to cut rates by another 150 basis points next week to 9% and halt the easing thereafter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after President Tayyip Erdogan called for the stimulus despite more than 85% inflation.
Dassault, Airbus reach deal to move to next phase of FCAS warplane project - French govt source
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Airbus and Dassault have found a deal to move to the next phase of the FCAS Franco-German warplane project, a French government source said on Friday.
From Apollo to DZ Bank, funds snap up bargains in UK pension scramble
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Credit funds at Blackstone, Apollo, DZ Bank and Astra Asset Management picked up bargains from UK pension funds during their scramble for cash, and some say pension schemes are still offloading assets as pressures persist.
