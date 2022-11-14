ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County

By Seth McVey
 3 days ago

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week.

The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.

Alternate routes of travel include Route 20, New Hope Road and Warden Avenue. The checkpoint is being held to increase public awareness and to deter people from driving while under the influence.

WVNS

WVNS

