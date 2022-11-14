Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
drifttravel.com
Underground Donut Tour Launches in Washington DC
The Underground Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Washington, DC. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Las Vegas and now adding Washington DC to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
alxnow.com
New sandwich shop coming to Torpedo Factory building
A new sandwich shop could be coming to the Torpedo Factory building at 101 N. Union Street. In a new special use permit filed to the City of Alexandria, the Hyndford Street Hospitality LLC said it plans to open a small sandwich shop in the space. “We expect our patrons...
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
WTOP
ZooLights 2022: What you need to know
Week 3: Dec. 9-11 Weeks 4 and 5: Dec. 16-23 The event is free, but keep in mind it does require event entry-pass reservations, which are separate from daytime entry passes to the zoo. You reserve them starting on Friday. Anyone planning to drive in for the event will need to buy a $30 parking pass.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is now making it easier for those in Eastern North Carolina to travel to our nation’s capital. American Airlines seasonal non-stop flights will begin on June 3, 2023 with Saturday service between Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and continue into August.
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Eastern North Carolina airport set for reservations to, from Washington, DC in 2023
The Saturday flights on American Airlines to and from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport typically last 75 minutes.
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Would you be disappointed by a lack of snow this winter?
NBC 4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer revealed his annual winter forecast last night — and it was disappointing if you like snow. Doug is calling for a measly 1-6 inches of snow during the entire winter in Arlington and D.C. He believes it will be an unusually warm and wetter than average winter, making for plenty of cold rain but very little snow.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
tysonsreporter.com
Redevelopment of former Sheraton Tysons Hotel could bring new public gathering spaces
In addition to the Sheraton conversion, JBG Smith is also seeking to increase the 245 units approved for another building in the Tysons West development — a residential mid-rise designated as Building C — to up to 300 units. With its new application, the developer says it will...
Comments / 0