Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: A glimmer of hope for Michigan State fans
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Despite everything that has happened this season, the Michigan State football teams sit just one...
Villanova vs Michigan State: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
One of the more highly anticipated of the Gavitt Tipoff Games pits Villanova against Michigan State; can the Spartans turn in another big performance or will the Wildcats get things back on track?. TV schedule: Friday, November 18, 8:00 pm ET. FS1. Arena: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Villanova...
theonlycolors.com
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
Indiana football vs. Michigan State: Three bold predictions for Hoosiers
The Indiana football program has lost seven straight games and 17 of their last 22 since last season. How embarrassing is that?. Since beating Western Kentucky in Week 3, 33-30, the Hoosiers have been outscored by their opponents 274-133. A 141-point differential in seven games, which comes out to being outscored by 20.1 points per game.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s ice hockey: Success hinges on being the “underdog”
After 12 games, Michigan State men’s ice hockey sits at 8-3-1 with major wins at home against No. 10 Ohio State and No. 16 UMass-Lowell. Last weekend, Michigan State swept the Buckeyes in the program’s first sweep of a ranked team since 2019 when MSU swept No. 19 Wisconsin.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Current state of affairs
In vintage Tom Izzo fashion, the Michigan State men’s basketball team started their 2022-2023 campaign with a schedule as hard as Charles Oakley’s biceps. Nobody would have blamed you as a fan if you were a bit worried going into this season as the team was surrounded by plenty of question marks and hadn’t installed gigantic confidence among the fanbase in recent years. Well, consider many of these questions answered in a classic Izzo way, at least early on.
theonlycolors.com
Champions Classic: Michigan State shocks No. 4 Kentucky with 86-77 double overtime victory
Michigan State men’s basketball defeated No. 4 Kentucky in a double overtime thriller on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. The final score was 86-77. After a slow start, both teams started picking up the scoring. For MSU, junior center Mady Sissoko, senior forward Joey Hauser, senior guard Tyson Walker and senior forward Malik Hall had big games for the Spartans.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State picks up a “big program win” in thrilling double overtime game against Kentucky
The Michigan State men’s basketball team returned to action on Tuesday night looking to get back into the win column, and the Spartans did just that. Michigan State defeated No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime to improve to 2-1 on the season. “It was a big program win,...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares appreciation for Dick Vitale ahead of Champions Classic game against Kentucky
Michigan is set to face off against No. 4 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic tonight at 7 p.m. EST. The Spartans are a clear underdog in the matchup, but after a close bout with No. 2 Gonzaga, it is not looking like they will bow down to the task at hand.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey: Nicolas Müller named Big Ten First Star of the Week
Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior center Nicolas Müller has been named the First Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Müller had four points total in MSU’s sweep of (then) No. 10 Ohio State (currently No. 12) last weekend. Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich and...
Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
theonlycolors.com
The Only Podcast (11-15-22) — Should Have Zagged
On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-18) Rutgers vs. Michigan State Recap - Another win! Hooray!. (18-1:11) Recap/Precap/Indiana Preview - You should win and go bowling. Also Bo Nix is bad again. COMMERCIAL. (1:11-FIN) HOOPS: Gonzaga Recap/Kentucky/Villanova Previews - Tom Izzo is a masochist.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
bridgemi.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to-do list: gun control, tax cuts, Right-to-Work repeal
LANSING – Gun control measures. Right-to Work repeal. Eliminating the “retirement tax.” Continuing to “fix the damn roads.”. It’s all on the table for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is preparing to begin her second term with a new Democrat-controlled Legislature ready and willing to consider sweeping policy proposals she was unable to advance the past four years with Republicans leading the House and Senate.
