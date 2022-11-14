ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why

The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
The Bear Market Is a Promising Time for Web 3.0 Startups – Here Is Why

Calling 2022 a challenging year for the crypto space would be an understatement. Rising inflation, record-high interest rates, and full-scale meltdowns such as Terra Luna have shaken the confidence of both retail and institutional investors. As a result, many entrepreneurs and businesses may think twice before following through with plans...
Top Crypto Trader Says Final Shakeout Coming Before Market Bottoms Out – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto analyst says the digital asset market has yet to hit bottom and is predicting one more shakeout before the start of another bull market cycle. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells their 187,100 Twitter followers that the crypto market’s historical performance is an unlikely predictor of how long the current bear market will last because there are different macroeconomics in play.
Understanding the Great Crypto Tradeoff

Mainstream thought misunderstands security breaches and market failures rife in crypto organizations. This does a disservice to the concept of true decentralization in blockchain. Commentators in crypto media used the multiple fiascos of 2022 to slam DeFi, when in fact many of these entities were only decentralized in theory, not in practice. True DeFi hasn’t actually failed yet.
Top Crypto Analyst Says Historical Bottoming Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) Just Started Flashing

Popular crypto strategist Kevin Svenson says one closely followed index that can indicate Bitcoin’s (BTC) market dominance is starting to flash a bottom signal. In his crypto newsletter, Svenson says the US Dollar Index (DXY) is now behaving similarly to it did back in 2015, where it correlated to a Bitcoin bottom with sideways trading.
Alameda Research Bought Up Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins Prior to FTX Listings: Report

FTX’s trading arm Alameda Research reportedly stocked up on altcoins before they were listed on the crypto exchange’s platform. The Wall Street Journal reports that an analysis of public blockchain data from crypto compliance firm Argus shows that from the start of 2021 to March this year, Alameda held $60 million worth of 18 Ethereum-based altcoins that FTX later on added to its catalog of supported assets.
CFTC Chair Calls for International Coordination Between Regulators for Crypto Industry

The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says financial regulators around the world should coordinate to effectively oversee the crypto industry. In a new interview with CNBC, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam calls for international coordination among financial regulators to protect customers and ensure market stability in the crypto space.
Pantera Capital Reveals $149,000 Bitcoin Price Target – Here’s the Timeline

Crypto fund Pantera Capital says that the next Bitcoin (BTC) halving event will spark a bull rally beginning in early 2024. Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and other executives are telling investors that the price of Bitcoin is likely to bottom throughout November and pick up steam ahead of the next halving.

