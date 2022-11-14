Read full article on original website
‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why
The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $250,000,000 in ETH As Markets Teeter – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is abruptly transferring more than $250 million worth of ETH to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. An unknown wallet sent 100,000 ETH worth more than $126.3 million to Bitfinex early Monday morning, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, about 22 minutes later, the same wallet...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Doubles Down on $100,000 Bitcoin Prediction – Here’s the Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital cryptocurrency hedge fund managing partner Mark Yusko is doubling down on a bullish prediction for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the recent market downturn. In a new interview with YouTuber Benjamin Cowen, Yusko says that Bitcoin will range for months before making a parabolic move to a six-figure price.
The Bear Market Is a Promising Time for Web 3.0 Startups – Here Is Why
Calling 2022 a challenging year for the crypto space would be an understatement. Rising inflation, record-high interest rates, and full-scale meltdowns such as Terra Luna have shaken the confidence of both retail and institutional investors. As a result, many entrepreneurs and businesses may think twice before following through with plans...
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Holders Want Out of Crypto – Here’s What He Means
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor says BTC holders no longer want to be associated with other crypto assets. In an interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX exposes the weakness of centralized entities operating in the space while highlighting Bitcoin’s strength. “I...
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says One of Ethereum’s Top Rivals Reminds Him of When ETH Was Down 97% in 2018
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one of Ethereum’s (ETH) top rivals offers a big opportunity to investors after a price fall. In a new strategy session video, the macro guru tells his 52,800 Youtube subscribers that Solana (SOL) has a lot working in its favor to ignite an eventual bull run.
Top Crypto Trader Says Final Shakeout Coming Before Market Bottoms Out – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto analyst says the digital asset market has yet to hit bottom and is predicting one more shakeout before the start of another bull market cycle. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells their 187,100 Twitter followers that the crypto market’s historical performance is an unlikely predictor of how long the current bear market will last because there are different macroeconomics in play.
Three Arrows Capital Founder Kyle Davies Says FTX Employees Admitted to Hunting 3AC’s Positions
The co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) says that FTX employees have admitted that the collapsed exchange was hunting down the firm’s positions. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Kyle Davies says that FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research were able to...
Crypto.com CEO Explains How Exchange Is Different From FTX Amid Push for Reserves Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says his exchange operates differently than FTX, the digital asset trading platform that famously imploded last week. In a new interview, Marszalek says his exchange’s focus on the retail part of the business distinguishes it from Sam Bankman-Fried’s embattled company. “Essentially there are two...
Analytics Firm Santiment Weighs In on Trust Wallet Token After TWT Exploded Nearly 145% in Just One Week
A leading analytics firm is keeping a close watch on Trust Wallet Token (TWT) after the mid-cap altcoin skyrocketed 143% within seven days. TWT is the native asset of Trust Wallet, a non-custodial app that allows users to have full control over their crypto assets. According to Santiment, TWT started...
Understanding the Great Crypto Tradeoff
Mainstream thought misunderstands security breaches and market failures rife in crypto organizations. This does a disservice to the concept of true decentralization in blockchain. Commentators in crypto media used the multiple fiascos of 2022 to slam DeFi, when in fact many of these entities were only decentralized in theory, not in practice. True DeFi hasn’t actually failed yet.
Whales Scoop Up One Ethereum-Based Altcoin While Dumping FTX and Crypto.com Exchange Tokens: Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that exchange tokens recorded some of the largest price declines after the collapse of the FTX trading platform. Santiment says that amid the FTX debacle, crypto whales either dumped or bought the FTX (FTT), Huobi Global (HT) and Crypto.com (CRO) exchange tokens. According to Santiment,...
Top Crypto Analyst Says Historical Bottoming Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) Just Started Flashing
Popular crypto strategist Kevin Svenson says one closely followed index that can indicate Bitcoin’s (BTC) market dominance is starting to flash a bottom signal. In his crypto newsletter, Svenson says the US Dollar Index (DXY) is now behaving similarly to it did back in 2015, where it correlated to a Bitcoin bottom with sideways trading.
Team Vitality and Tezos Launch V.HIVE, the First Blockchain-Based Support-To-Earn Mobile App in Esports
Team Vitality is pleased to announce the launch of the mobile app, V.Hive, the first support-to-earn mobile app in esports based on blockchain. The pioneering mobile app is built on Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain, and is available now on iOS and Android devices. This launch brings the...
Alameda Research Bought Up Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins Prior to FTX Listings: Report
FTX’s trading arm Alameda Research reportedly stocked up on altcoins before they were listed on the crypto exchange’s platform. The Wall Street Journal reports that an analysis of public blockchain data from crypto compliance firm Argus shows that from the start of 2021 to March this year, Alameda held $60 million worth of 18 Ethereum-based altcoins that FTX later on added to its catalog of supported assets.
CFTC Chair Calls for International Coordination Between Regulators for Crypto Industry
The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says financial regulators around the world should coordinate to effectively oversee the crypto industry. In a new interview with CNBC, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam calls for international coordination among financial regulators to protect customers and ensure market stability in the crypto space.
Crypto Hedge Fund Ikigai Caught in FTX Collapse, Large Majority of Firm’s Total Assets Stuck on Exchange: Founder
The crypto hedge fund Ikigai says most of its assets are stuck on the collapsed FTX digital asset exchange. Ikigai founder and Chief Investment Officer Travis Kling tells his 89,900 Twitter followers that they attempted to withdraw investor funds from the platform but failed in retrieving them in their entirety.
Pantera Capital Reveals $149,000 Bitcoin Price Target – Here’s the Timeline
Crypto fund Pantera Capital says that the next Bitcoin (BTC) halving event will spark a bull rally beginning in early 2024. Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and other executives are telling investors that the price of Bitcoin is likely to bottom throughout November and pick up steam ahead of the next halving.
