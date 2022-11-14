Read full article on original website
Related
Recession to wipe out 8 years of rising living standards, Treasury watchdog warns OLD
The recession will leave Britons worse off by the next election than they were a decade earlier, the Treasury watchdog is warning after the autumn statement.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) concludes Jeremy Hunt’s £55bn package of spending cuts and tax hikes will succeed in getting rising government debt under control.But it warns that even £100bn of spending – including holding down energy bills for a further year from April – only “cushions the blow of higher energy prices” in part.“The economy still falls into recession and living standards fall 7 per cent over two years, wiping out eight...
Lower-income Canadians to be hit harder by economic slowdown- BoC's Macklem
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to rebalance supply and demand to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.
Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records
TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 15th month in a row in October, as both imports and exports reached record highs amid the soaring costs of energy and food and a drooping yen. The deficit, at 2.16 trillion yen ($15 billion), was the highest for the month of October since comparable data was first compiled in 1979, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The huge deficit came despite a solid growth in exports, which rose 25.3% last month to 9 trillion yen ($64 billion) from a year ago. Among the products boosting exports were vehicles, medical products and electrical machinery, according to the ministry. Imports totaled 11 trillion yen ($79 billion), surging 53.5% from the previous year. Japan is dependent on both energy and food imports at a time when inflation pressures have been rising globally.
Brazil's government cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast as global economy weakens
BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.1%, from the 2.5% anticipated in September, due to a deterioration in the global economic outlook.
US News and World Report
Portugal's Finance Minister Sees 2022 Growth Above Target, Focus on Debt Cuts
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal expects economic growth of at least 6.7% this year, beating its 6.5% forecast on the back of domestic demand and tourism, helping the country further slash one of Europe's heaviest public debt burdens, its finance minister told Reuters. Despite a glum outlook in Europe amid high...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
How long will the recession last in the UK?
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement has caused a spike in Google searches about the economy.The trending search terms include everything from what the OBR stands for to what the new rate is for the state pension.Here are the top trending questions about the autumn statement, and some answers:How long will the recession last in the UK?The Bank of England forecasted last month that the country could be at the start of an eight-quarter recession, the longest since reliable records began in the 1920s.Gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink for every quarter for two years, with growth only coming back in...
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook.
104.1 WIKY
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Inflation set to leap to new 40-year high after eye-watering energy bill hike
Painful gas and electricity bill rises in October are expected to send UK inflation surging to a fresh 40-year high in official figures on Wednesday, but experts predict this is likely to mark the peak in the cost-of-living crisis. Most economists forecast that the latest data from the Office for...
104.1 WIKY
Canadian home sales edge up 1.3% in October
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in October from September, the first month-over-month gain since February, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday. The national average selling price edged up 0.65% to C$644,643 ($486,340) in October from C$640,479 in September, but was down 9.9%...
UK economy in recession says OBR as growth forecast for next year slashed
Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.The OBR also pulled down growth expectations for the following year in the face of continued inflationary pressure.Our November 2022 GDP growth forecast. Full forecast published after the Chancellor’s #AutumnStatement speech pic.twitter.com/U1iKT9KFaC— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) November 17, 2022It has, however, slightly upgraded...
Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession
The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil markets slump on incoming government budget proposal, Lula’s remarks
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets slumped on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year’s budget to pay for welfare programs. The drop came as Lula earlier in the day...
104.1 WIKY
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% in October from September. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%. The figures came in lower than economists expected and make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will increase its benchmark interest rate in smaller increments. It has hiked its short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for four meetings in a row, but economists now increasingly foresee an increase of a half-point at its December meeting. “The improvement in the October inflation data, if it persists, supports the Fed’s expectation of a step down in the pace of increases going forward,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, a forecasting firm.
104.1 WIKY
German firms abroad more optimistic than those at home about coming months – survey
BERLIN (Reuters) – German companies abroad remain mostly optimistic about business in the coming months despite nearly half of them expecting an economic downturn, according to a survey. Nearly 40% of the companies expect better business in the coming year while 42% see the current situation as unchanged, according...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
kitco.com
TDS says Gold's selloff isn't over, sees prices falling to $1,575 in Q1 2023
(Kitco News) - The gold market has seen an impressive rally in the last two weeks, as prices hold near their highest levels in three months and look ready to test resistance at $1,800 an ounce. But one bank remains solid bearish on the precious metal through most of 2023.
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy shrank for the first time in four quarters as inflation, a weak yen, and another COVID-19 wave have harmed the country. The country's seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product shrank 0.3% from the previous quarter, which translates to an annualized decline of 1.2%. Economists had expected an expansion of 1.2%, according to preliminary data released Cabinet Office on Tuesday.
Comments / 0