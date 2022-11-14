Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
24th-ranked Texas A&M men's basketball team can't handle Murray State
CONWAY, S.C. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t live up to its growing national reputation as Murray State guard JaCobi Wood scored 23 points in leading the Racers to an 88-79 victory over the Aggies in first-round action at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team tops Fresno State in fall finale
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Fresno State 14-6 on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat, while Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Emmy Lu Marsh won in reining. Brombach, Haley Redifer, Rylee Shufelt and Devon Thomas won in fences, and Alexis Robinson, Ella Petak and Hanna Olaussen won in horsmanship. Nealon, Hanson, Brombach and Robinson earned most outstanding performer honors.
Bryan College Station Eagle
'Versatile' Zach Dang now a key player for College Station football team
Zach Dang just wanted to play. Last spring, the College Station senior running back had no idea what his role with the Cougars would be during the 2022 season. He had spent time on the varsity team as a junior during the playoffs but didn’t see the field much during the team’s run.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Duke Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' 71-52 loss to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (November 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Duke's defense, size too much for Texas A&M women's basketball team
DURHAM, N.C. — The young Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a tough time with Duke’s defense and size as the Blue Devils grabbed a 71-52 victory Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke (4-0) forced 23 turnovers, converting them into 30 points. The Blue Devils also...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 11 Aggie men's swimming team remains in lead at Adamson Invitational
The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team remained in the lead after the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s Baylor Nelson led a sweep of the top four spots in the 400-yard individual medley, winning in 3 minutes, 38.39 seconds. Anze Fers Erzen took second in 3:39.05 followed by Andres Puente (3:41.22) and Maximiliano Vega (3:46.19). A&M’s Connor Foote also won the 100 butterfly (46.24), while Ethan Gogulski won the 100 backstroke in 45.64, the fastest time in the nation this season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies' Rhett Hensley places fourth on 1-meter board at Texas Diving Invitational
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Rhett Hensley finished fourth in the men’s 1-meter springboard dive at the Texas Diving Invitational on Thursday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. Hensley had 365.65 points, while teammate Victor Povzner placed fifth at 362.75. Texas’ Nicholas Harris won with 396.70. Texas...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team's late leads vanish in loss to LSU on Senior Night
The seniors on the Texas A&M volleyball team didn’t finish their careers at Reed Arena with a victory, because the Aggies twice couldn’t finish off late leads. LSU rallied for a 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24 victory in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M (12-15, 4-12) had set points in each of the last two sets but lost its fifth straight match, all in four sets.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to compete at Texas Diving Invitational in Austin
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational at Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin from Thursday through Saturday. A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week last week, while Allen Bottego and Takuto Endo will help lead the Aggie men. Alyssa Clairmont will lead A&M’s women.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to host LSU on Senior Night
LSU (14-11, 8-7) is in seventh place in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-14, 4-11) is 11th. The Aggies will end the regular season with two matches at Missouri on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 14 Aggie men lead Art Adamson Invitational after first day
The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team finished the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational in first place Wednesday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies broke their school record in the 400-yard medley relay with Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov winning the event in 3 minutes, 4.08 seconds — also an NCAA A cut time.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M swimming teams to compete at Art Adamson Invite with eye on postseason
The college swimming and diving postseason is four months away, but it will be in the back of the minds of competitors at the 10th annual Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday through Friday at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium. “This is the closest thing we have to get ready...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming
Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin football team rallies for 32-7 win over Anahuac
WALLER — The Franklin Lions found themselves in unfamiliar territory Thursday night. They trailed 7-6 at halftime to Anahuac, a position the Lions have been in only once this season. The message from Franklin head coach Mark Fannin was simple. “I just told the guys don’t panic,” Fannin said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team
Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated-Fulshear to meet in rare second-round home playoff game for Tigers
Coaches from A&M Consolidated and Fulshear had a difficult time finding a neutral site to schedule their area playoff football game, so both sides agreed to flip a coin for home-field advantage. That’s how the Tigers ended up earning a rare second-round home playoff game. Consol (9-2) will host Fulshear...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Best of Aggieland cookbook to be released Dec. 5
A new limited edition cookbook titled "The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days" will be released Dec. 5 and features over 70 recipes from more than 35 area restaurant and bars. The cookbook is available for $45 and was compiled by Tamar Elkeles. Proceeds from the book will go...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show, Episode 2
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 14, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 17
The story of Titanic already has been turned into a love story so why not a musical? “Titanic: The Musical” runs from Dec. 1-11 at the Theatre Company of Bryan and College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. info@theatrecompany.com or buy tickets at theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Comments / 0