The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team remained in the lead after the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s Baylor Nelson led a sweep of the top four spots in the 400-yard individual medley, winning in 3 minutes, 38.39 seconds. Anze Fers Erzen took second in 3:39.05 followed by Andres Puente (3:41.22) and Maximiliano Vega (3:46.19). A&M’s Connor Foote also won the 100 butterfly (46.24), while Ethan Gogulski won the 100 backstroke in 45.64, the fastest time in the nation this season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO