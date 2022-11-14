ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) this week released a new campaign ad targeting Republican opponent Herschel Warnock for his endorsement by former President Trump. The ad features a video of Trump campaigning for Walker, claiming that the former NFL player “will be a great United States senator” and calling supporters to vote for him. “We…
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy