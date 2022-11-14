Read full article on original website
WBOY 12 News
West Virginia Senator Capito gets new leadership role in Washington, DC
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R, WV) has been promoted to a top leadership post in the Senate minority caucus. Capito will become the vice-chair of the Republican Conference.
Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) this week released a new campaign ad targeting Republican opponent Herschel Warnock for his endorsement by former President Trump. The ad features a video of Trump campaigning for Walker, claiming that the former NFL player “will be a great United States senator” and calling supporters to vote for him. “We…
‘Shameful’ UN silencing Indigenous voices, say banned Cop27 activists
Four US activists who had their Cop27 accreditation revoked after briefly interrupting the US president, Joe Biden, in Sharm el-Sheikh have described the UN as “shameful” and say it has silenced Indigenous voices. Big Wind, Jacob Johns, Jamie Wefald, and Angela Zhong missed the second week of the...
