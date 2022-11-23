Be Engaged: Prescription drug prices public hearing

Residents in Clatskanie and Rainier have the opportunity to share concerns about prescription drug prices during a state hearing.

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services will host a public hearing about prescription drug prices from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, via Zoom.

Be Engaged

Share your stories. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services is asking for the public's help before the 2022 public hearing on prescription drug prices. The department has set up a brief survey for consumers to share their stories about rising prescription drug prices. Drug prices play a major role in health care decisions of Oregonians, and the cost of prescription drugs have steadily increased.

The department wants to hear your stories about the increase in prescription drugs and how it has affected you and your family. You are encouraged to report on price increases you have experienced. You can find previous testimonials here.

Attend the hearing. The department is hosting the public hearing via Zoom. There will be opportunities for public comment, and Oregon legislators will serve as moderators for panel presentations. We encourage you to testify at the hearing or provide written testimony. Those who want more information about the hearing should contact the department at rx.prices@dcbs.oregon.gov.

Some of the topics this year will include insulin prices, pharmaceutical supply chain, and PBM rebate transparency. You can find more information about the hearing here.

The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (ORS 646A.689) directed the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to establish a transparency program to accept reports and disclose certain information from prescription drug manufacturers, health insurance carriers, and consumers on drug prices.

The goal of the program is to provide accountability for prescription drug pricing through the notice and disclosure of specific drug costs and price information from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.