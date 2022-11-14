The president of Iran issued a furious rebuttal on Friday to comments offered in a campaign speech made by Joe Biden. “Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said during the event at MiraCosta College near San Diego on Thursday night. “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” Though he didn’t elaborate on the remark, Biden was apparently reacting to people in the crowd holding up cell phones displaying the message “FREE IRAN” after weeks of protests in the Middle Eastern country following the death of a young woman in the custody of so-called morality police. In response, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday said that Biden’s comment might have been “uttered in a state of wackiness.” “He said standing behind the official podium that they are supposed to free Iran,” Raisi added. “Mr. President, Iran was freed 43 years ago and vowed not to be enslaved by you.” Raisi’s comments come on the anniversary of the day 52 Americans were taken hostage in the U.S. embassy in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution in 1979.Read it at Iran International

14 DAYS AGO