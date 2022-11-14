biden's only good it turn down America He's done nothing for America for over 50 years He's to do nothing done nothing for the American people for over 50 years you can't expect him to do anything except lie He's a good liar he's a professional liar and now he's giving the IRS a bunch of money so they won't prosecute him and his son and guns and that's legalized extortion what's next Mr Biden you going to give China and Ukraine and all of a bunch more money so you can laundry it too put American so far debt that even our grandchildren's children's children's children won't be able to pay it
they have been BS me with climate cramp for over 40 year im now 55 the first I remember it was acid rain im sure that happend
Related
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Israeli President says he is 'extremely pleased' with Kanye West fallout after antisemitic remarks
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
Another Day, Another Blunder: Confused President Joe Biden Wanders Around Stage As He Struggles To Find Exit Ramp
Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
President of Iran Blasts Biden for ‘State of Wackiness’ After Off-the-Cuff Remark
Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.
Reporter says she was knocked off balance when she shouted question about human rights ahead of Biden-Xi meeting
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
Republicans must fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by refusing to give in on debt limit
Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech
A Republican House majority will 'eagerly sow economic chaos' if Democrats don't 'grow a spine' and do as much as they can during the lame duck session, Elizabeth Warren says
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 11