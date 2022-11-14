ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 11

Randy Kirkwood
3d ago

biden's only good it turn down America He's done nothing for America for over 50 years He's to do nothing done nothing for the American people for over 50 years you can't expect him to do anything except lie He's a good liar he's a professional liar and now he's giving the IRS a bunch of money so they won't prosecute him and his son and guns and that's legalized extortion what's next Mr Biden you going to give China and Ukraine and all of a bunch more money so you can laundry it too put American so far debt that even our grandchildren's children's children's children won't be able to pay it

Reply
10
George Sanchez
3d ago

they have been BS me with climate cramp for over 40 year im now 55 the first I remember it was acid rain im sure that happend

Reply(1)
2
Related
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
BBC

Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger

About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
RadarOnline

Another Day, Another Blunder: Confused President Joe Biden Wanders Around Stage As He Struggles To Find Exit Ramp

Another day, another blunder for President Joe Biden. #46 appeared confused as he struggled to find the exit ramp after giving a speech on the stage at a Pittsburg rally on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The commander-in-chief, 79, was in town to check on the reconstruction progress of the $25.3 million Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in January, injuring 10 and swallowing several cars."Normally, you’d be looking at two to five years to rebuild a bridge like that," Biden told the crowd. "By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming to walk over this sucker."While his speech was compelling, his actions that...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
TheDailyBeast

President of Iran Blasts Biden for ‘State of Wackiness’ After Off-the-Cuff Remark

The president of Iran issued a furious rebuttal on Friday to comments offered in a campaign speech made by Joe Biden. “Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said during the event at MiraCosta College near San Diego on Thursday night. “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” Though he didn’t elaborate on the remark, Biden was apparently reacting to people in the crowd holding up cell phones displaying the message “FREE IRAN” after weeks of protests in the Middle Eastern country following the death of a young woman in the custody of so-called morality police. In response, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday said that Biden’s comment might have been “uttered in a state of wackiness.” “He said standing behind the official podium that they are supposed to free Iran,” Raisi added. “Mr. President, Iran was freed 43 years ago and vowed not to be enslaved by you.” Raisi’s comments come on the anniversary of the day 52 Americans were taken hostage in the U.S. embassy in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution in 1979.Read it at Iran International
Vox

Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.

President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
CNN

Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech

Washington CNN — Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump’s speeches as president, his announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday was filled with false claims about a variety of topics – from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy