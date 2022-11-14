Read full article on original website
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Tapper reflects on Biden's broken pledge to hold Saudis accountable for Khashoggi murder
CNN's Jake Tapper questions why President Biden hasn't followed through on his pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over Jamal Khashoggi's murder.
On GPS: Iran's youth uprising
The Atlantic Council's Holly Dagres tells Fareed why younger Iranians are rising up against Iran's theocracy.
See images Ukraine says show Russian torture chambers in Kherson
Ukraine claims they have found evidence of torture by the Russians throughout Kherson. CNN's Sam Kiley reports on what was uncovered.
CNN visits US-Mexico border where migrants wait to cross into US
CNN's David Culver reports from Mexico, where migrants are waiting to cross into the US after a federal judge put on hold for five weeks his ruling striking down the controversial Title 42 immigration policy.
