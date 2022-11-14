ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
