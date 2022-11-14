Read full article on original website
Related
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
Wes Moore, the first Black governor-elect of Maryland, and only the third Black governor to be elected in American history, has a chat with CNN's Dana Bash following his victory.
Outgoing GOP governor: Here's what Republicans should learn from midterms
Outgoing Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker talks with CNN's Jake Tapper about former President Donald Trump's impact on Republicans in the 2022 midterm election.
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
Here's how you know Donald Trump is afraid of Ron DeSantis
The 2022 campaign isn't even over yet, but Donald Trump is already starting a 2024 fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Barr's latest anti-Trump broadside raises political stakes of Mar-a-Lago search drama
Ex-Attorney General William Barr's scathing critique of a major court victory for Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents drama is escalating the scrutiny of the judge who put the brakes on the investigation.
Ivanka Trump is 'done' with DC and 'would never' go back to being her father's senior adviser, sources tell CNN
As Donald Trump teases another run for president, his family is divided over the idea, CNN reported. Ivanka Trump, former senior adviser to her father while he was president, is "done" with Washington, DC. "(Ivanka) would never go back to that life," a source told CNN, adding advising her father...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
This Democratic leader just broke the first rule of politics
Rule No. 1 of politics goes like this: Don't compare anything to Nazi Germany. Just don't.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Former Republican on why he doesn't think GOP winning in November would be a good thing
Justin Amash, a former Republican congressman, discusses the future of the GOP ahead of the midterm elections with CNN's Jake Tapper.
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
Advocate
This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene
If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid
In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’
Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot
"Because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism," Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0