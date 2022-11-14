ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

‘It’s unimaginable’ — Hurricanes join college football world in mourning slain Virginia players

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The entire college football world was rocked by the news that three Virginia football players were killed Sunday night, and the alleged killer is a former Cavaliers player himself.

UVA wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receiver Devin Chandler were killed in a shooting and two others were wounded. The suspect, former Virginia walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested on Monday.

“Just thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Charlottesville,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “Unspeakable, and just everyone is grieving for them. Our hearts are grieving. Thoughts and prayers and any support that they should ever need from us, they’ve got it.”

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said he spoke to Virginia football coach Tony Elliott on Monday morning to offer his condolences.

“Obviously, he’s a strong man of faith, but tremendous, tragic loss that they’ve experienced right now,” Gattis said. “I just send my heart and thoughts and prayers to the team and university there.”

Davis and Perry both held scholarship offers from Cristobal (then at Oregon) when they were recruited out of high school. Perry was a South Florida native and a Miami Gulliver Prep alumnus.

“I think, more importantly, just thoughts and prayers with their families, man,” Cristobal said. “Good, good, good, good, good young people, good young men. Futures ahead of them. Everyone that knows their families or doesn’t know their families but associated with the conference, with college football, sports, life in general needs to do everything possible to support them, because what they’re going through is nothing like we could ever imagine or ever hope for or wish for upon anybody. So we all got to really, really do everything we can to show support.”

Condolences poured from Miami coaches, staffers and players Monday as the news spread. Miami played the Cavaliers in Charlottesville on Oct. 29.

“Prayers to the University of Virginia community & the [Virginia football] family,” defensive line coach Joe Salave’a wrote on his Twitter account.

“Praying for the Friends/Families of the UVA tragedy ... ‍ Psalm 34:18,” wide receiver Xavier Restrepo wrote on his Twitter page.

Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich and University of Miami President Julio Frenk also posted condolences on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @UVAFootball and the entire @UVA community as they cope with this unspeakable tragedy,” Radakovich wrote.

Said Frenk: “We are keeping the @UVA community in our hearts as they navigate through an unspeakable tragedy. We send our condolences and solidarity to the families, teammates, and loved ones of the victims.”

The Hurricanes’ football program has unfortunate experience with violence. In 2006, defensive lineman Bryan Pata was killed outside his apartment in Kendall. Nearly 15 years later, a former Hurricane, Rashaun Jones, was arrested and charged with the murder. He is awaiting trial.

Cristobal was the offensive line coach on the 2006 Hurricanes team. Pata’s older brother, Edwin Pata, works for the Hurricanes as a quality control analyst.

“Thoughts and prayers to all of the UVA family!” Pata wrote on Twitter.

He added, “Rest in Paradise young Kings,” in a second tweet, which included pictures of the slain players.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said the coaches would talk to the players about the tragedy.

“Just like 9/11 happened one day, and we’re in the middle of football season, we’ve got a game that week,” Steele said. “You’ve got to address those things. You don’t just walk in and throw football on. If you say you care, you’ve got to show them you care.”

Steele also offered his condolences and said he has had to go through the death of players in the past, but nothing like what Virginia is going through Monday.

“It was just one, isolated incident — that’s one family that’s heartbroken, one football family that’s heartbroken — but not three,” Steele said. “It’s unimaginable.”

