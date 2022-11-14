ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Commission anticipates awarding mobile sports wagering licenses this week

By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – Maryland residents could be wagering on sports before they eat Thanksgiving dinner.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Monday morning that the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission anticipates awarding sports wagering licenses at its Wednesday meeting.

The launch, according to the release, is anticipated to take place before Thanksgiving.

“Our staff has been in continuous contact with these mobile sports wagering businesses and has already guided them through many of the necessary steps,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a release. “The last hurdle is for them to have controlled demonstrations, and SWARC’s awards of licenses on Wednesday would clear the way for that to happen.”

The committee announced Monday it will hold the license award meeting on Wednesday and will consider awarding 10 licenses to Arundel Amusements (Bingo World); BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC; Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings); CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore); Greenmount OTB LLC; Long Shot’s LLC; Maryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders); PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville); PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel); and Riverboat on the Potomac.

However, lottery officials said that licenses awarded this week will not permit awardees to immediately begin accepting wagers. Those business continue to work with organization staff on completing operational requirements, according to the release.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who is serving out the final months of his time in office, said “sports fans can finally plan” for the official launch of mobile sports wagering in the state.

“To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year,” Hogan said in a statement. “It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action. Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving.”

The start date will be identified by Maryland Lottery and Gaming will be decided after licenses have been awarded. The date can’t be delivered until those gambling operations have been given clearance to launch.

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

